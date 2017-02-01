Adam Vinatieri Still Kicking

Former Jackrabbit could become NFL's all-time leading scorer

by Mark Ovenden

Former SDSU and RC Central standout Adam Vinatieri left for Houston Tuesday where he will have to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl from the sidelines. But he’s coming off another amazing season at age 44 when he set the NFL record for most consecutive made field goals. Clearly he’s still enjoying himself and says he might kick for 3 more seasons. He is 291 points shy of Morten Anderson who is the league’s leading scorer. Vinatieri says it’s hard work that’s kept him kicking for so long. But he’s also having lots of fun along the way while establishing himself as the best clutch kicker in NFL history.