Avera Heart Hospital Officials Help Change AED Batteries

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – According to Avera Health more than 50,000 lives nationwide have been saved by automated external defibrillators or AED’s. On Wednesday officials from Avera Heart Hospital and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue helped non profit organizations, churches, and businesses change their AED batteries and replace the pads.

Officials say AED’s have been crucial in helping people survive cardiac arrest and say that they are easy to use and come with step-by-step instructions. AED’s can last up to 10 years but after that they should be replaced.

“If they are not up to date what happens is that the internal battery of the AED itself does not keep a full charge and then if someone goes down and you need to use that machine. you might not be able to give enough shock in case of an incident,” said Becky Smith the AED Coordinator