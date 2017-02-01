Bill Making It Harder To Get Amendments On Ballot On Hold

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill that would make it harder to put constitutional amendments before South Dakota voters has been put on hold.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to table the proposal. It would significantly increase the number of signatures required to place amendments on the ballot.

The vote came after the bill’s sponsor asked to withdraw it. The sponsor, Republican Sen. Jeffrey Partridge, declined to comment to The Associated Press.

The bill would change the signature requirement from at least 10 percent of the total votes cast for governor in the last election to 10 percent of all registered voters. It could be brought up again.

Republicans have discussed changes to the initiative process after an election season with multiple ballot questions that brought in millions of dollars from out-of-state groups.