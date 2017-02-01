Boy Scouts Pave Way For Transgender Members

Membership Will Be Based On Gender Identification Rather Than Birth Cerfiticate

by Jack Eble

The Boy Scouts of America announced this week that it will make a change to its century-old policy.

A new practice will pave the way for transgender children to enroll in its boys-only programs.

Enrollment in the boys-only programs will be based on the gender that’s put on the child’s scout application.

The organization previously relied on the gender listed on the child’s birth certificate.

Tom Smotherman, the Scout Executive of the Sioux Council in Sioux Falls said it’s a move that can hopefully clear up any confusion.

“This is a decision, I think, that was just kind of a necessity from a societal standpoint and it just clarifies any uncertainty that there would have been involved related to the birth certificate being a gender id source,” said Smotherman.

Smotherman said he had not heard any comments or concerns from any parents to this point.

“We’re one of the world’s largest youth-serving organizations. We’ve been in practice for over one hundred years. We will continue to fulfill that mission and look forward to serving all families in the 61 county-area that’s covered by the Sioux Council Boy Scouts,” said Smotherman.