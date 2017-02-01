Dells, OG and Yankton Boys All Win

Austin Ellingson's buzzer beater helps Quarriers improve to 10-2

by Mark Ovenden

The Quarriers of Dell Rapids won a big road game Tuesday night at Tea Area despite Ethan Freidel’s 32 points. Austin Ellingson hit a crazy shot at the quarter buzzer and Dells went on to win 76-62. At the O’Gorman gym the top-ranked Knights had no trouble with SC North 82-49. And it looked like Roosevelt might get it’s first win, leading Yankton 23-11. But 8th-grader Matthew Mors and his Yankton Bucks rallied for a 57-51 as Mors scored 18 points to lead the way.