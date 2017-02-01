Flying Banner Over Capitol: ‘Respect Our Vote!’

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An airplane is circling the South Dakota Capitol with a banner that reads “Shame on you! Respect our vote!” before the Senate debates whether to repeal a voter-imposed ethics law.

The bill has already passed the House. It would dismantle the ballot initiative intended to create an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

Chris Tallent is national campaign director for MAYDAY America, an anti-corruption organization that got the banner into the sky. Tallent says members have come together to make their message “loud and clear” that the repeal is bad for South Dakota.

Supporters of the ballot measure plan to gather at the Capitol to rally ahead of the vote.

PHOTO COURTESY: Patrick Callahan