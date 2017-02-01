Force Lose Despite Weber’s Monster Game

Skyforce drop 4th straight after building big early lead against OKC

by Mark Ovenden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Briante Weber finished one steal shy of the first quadruple-double in NBA Development League history Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Oklahoma City Blue took a 120-115 overtime decision to hand the Sioux Falls Skyforce (20-10) its fourth consecutive loss. The Skyforce led for almost the entirety of regulation, as they scored first and led the whole way until Reggie Williams’ fading three-pointer tied the game at 106 with 1.9 seconds left.

The Blue (21-9) trailed 105-99 with 2:45 left in regulation, but closed on a 7-1 run to tie the game. Oklahoma City opened up the extra session just as hot, turning that run into a 15-2 margin that gave it a 114-107 lead with 40.9 seconds remaining.

Weber, the D-League’s steals leader, was disruptive from the opening tip. He had four steals in the first quarter alone and had 12 points, seven assists six steals and three rebounds at halftime. He quickly tied his career high with his seventh steal 36 seconds into the third quarter, and entering the fourth, he had 14 points, 11 assists, nine steals and six rebounds. Though Weber hauled in five more rebounds, he never collected another steal. His final line of 19 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and nine steals gave him his NBADL-leading fifth triple-double. The rest of the league has combined for just nine.

Oklahoma City out-rebounded Sioux Falls 51-39 and collected 14 offensive boards which lead to 17 second chance points. Keith Benson scored a game-high 27 points for Sioux Falls, while Henry Walker poured in 24. Walker made seven three-point field goals for the second consecutive game.

The Skyforce travel to face Rio Grande Valley on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.