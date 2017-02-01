Hertting Is Summit Diver Of Week For 31st Time

USD Diver is honored again by Summit League

by Mark Ovenden

ELMHURST, Ill.—South Dakota senior Greysen Hertting has been named the Summit League Women’s Diver of the Week for the period ended Jan. 29, which was announced by the league office Tuesday.

Hertting collects the award for the sixth time this season and extends her league to record to 31. The next closest female diver has six total awards. She swept both boards in a dual against Omaha Jan. 28, but the team lost to the Mavericks 158.5 to 141.5. She claimed the one- and three-meter dives with scores of 289.30 and 300.00 points, respectively. For the season, she ranks first in the Summit League for both dives. Her best on the one-meter dive is 290.35 and her best on the three-meter is 315.30.

The Coyotes finish the regular season at the Minnesota Challenge Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis.