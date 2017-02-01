Hoglund Leads Charge For DWU Men

Ty Hoglund is GPAC Player of the Week

by Mark Ovenden

MITCHELL, S.D. – Freshman Ty Hoglund was named this week’s Great Plains Athletic Conference /Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player of the week.

The Dell Rapids, S.D., native had a week to remember in victories over Morningside College and Hastings College. On Thursday, Hoglund netted 21 points and grabbed three rebounds on the road as the Tigers defeated Morningside, 101-72.

He improved his stat line in a victory over Hastings on Saturday as he scored 33 points, one shy of his career-high, off 14-of-21 shooting from the field, helping DWU earn their 11th GPAC win of the season. The 84-79 victory helped the Tigers stay perfect at home in conference play this season.

The 6-foot-3 freshman has scored double-digits in 21-of 25 games this season and is sixth in the GPAC in scoring with 17.7 points per game. Hoglund also leads the team in steals with 1.2 steals per game.

