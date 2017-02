Kocer Leads BV Past Washington Girls

Brandon Valley outlasts Washington girls 65-58

by Mark Ovenden

Danica Kocer had a game high 24 points and Trinity Law 21 as the #3 Brandon Valley Lynx improved to 13-2 with a 65-58 win over the #5 Washington Warriors. Washington had great balance and were led by Jada Cunningham’s 16 points. They had to play the top 2 teams on back to back nights, also falling at Harrisburg Monday night 62-55.