Senate Passed HB 1069, Sends Ethics Law Repeal To Governor Daugaard

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill that would sweep away new ethics regulations that voters imposed in November is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The state Senate voted 27-8 Wednesday to approve the bill. It would repeal the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers. Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard supports the repeal bill.

Bill opponents say lawmakers are rejecting the will of the voters. Republican Sen. Lance Russell says it may be the most “repugnant display of raw partisan political power” that he’s seen.

Republican Sen. Brock Greenfield, the bill’s Senate sponsor, says the campaign for the ballot measure was based on innuendo and falsehood.

The embattled law isn’t in effect while a legal challenge from Republican legislators and others moves forward.