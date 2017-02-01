Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center To Host “Decadence In Chocolate” Fundraiser

The event helps fund their 19 community programs

by Sarah Blakely

A sweet pre-Valentine’s Day event is coming up this Saturday, where you can not only get your fill of chocolates and wine, you can also help raise money to support some programs in the community. The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls is hosting the 5th annual Decadence in Chocolate fundraiser.

Roxie Kelly, assistant director at SFMCC, says they will have dozens of chocolates from local vendors and shops for guests to sample, as well as a number of wines that pair perfectly. Guests can buy tickets as singles, doubles, or buy a whole table! There will also be dancing and a silent auction. It’s all to benefit the 19 programs the SFMCC puts on in the community– free of charge.

Katie Klassen is a job skills educator with the SFMCC and she says the programs can change a person’s life, whether they’re learning a new skill for pleasure, or if its a refugee learning English for the first time to help land a job. Klassen says their programs are for anyone and everyone who has an interest in learning something new.

the Decadence in Chocolate fundraiser is Saturday, February 4 at the Coliseum in Sioux Falls on Main Ave and 5th St. Tickets are $30 for one, $50 for two, and $200 for a table of eight. You can purchase tickets and find more information about silent auction prizes here.