Tea Man Sentenced 25 Years For Attempted 1st Degree Robbery

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Jason Wayne Dunkelberger was sentenced by Judge Robin Houwman yesterday, to 25 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree. Dunkelberger pled guilty on September 8, 2016 to attempting to rob the Heart T Stop in Hartford, SD on December 10, 2015.

Authorities say that the 41-year-old man robbed or attempted to rob at least five businesses in Beresford, Hartford and Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Jason Dunkelberger’s crime spree ended on December 10th in Lincoln County. They say he walked into the Heart T Stop in Heartford with a gun, demanding cash from the clerk. Dunkelberger left the store when she refused to give him any money.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Capt. Paul Niedringhaus said, “The clerk was able to give us a really good description. We got the description out shortly after the robbery.”

Authorities say Dunkelberger led officers on a high speed chase before crashing his car.

Niedringhaus said, “That dove-tailed into looking at this individual to see if he was involved in any other robberies.”

Dunkelberger also pled guilty to Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Judge Houwman sentenced him to an additional 10 years suspended on that charge, consecutive to the Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree.

Dunkelberger pled guilty to the Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle in exchange for the State agreeing to dismiss two additional robbery cases, one involving the Pump N Pak on December 8, 2015 and the other involving the Happy Jack’s Casino on December 9, 2015.

Dunkelberger was on parole supervision when these robberies occurred and tested positive for methamphetamine when arrested.

Dunkelberger is also facing an additional 50 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary after a Minnehaha County Jury convicted him on November 3, 2016, of 1st Degree Robbery for the robbery of the Jackson’s Casino on December 9, 2015. Sentencing in that case is scheduled for March 21, 2017 in front of Judge Rodney Steele.