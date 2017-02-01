Wedemeyer Leaves SDSU For Liberty

SDSU's only soccer coach heading home to Virginia

by Mark Ovenden

South Dakota State women’s soccer coach Lang Wedemeyer announced Tuesday, Jan. 31 he has stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Athletic Director Justin Sell has appointed longtime assistant Brock Thompson to become the next head coach.

Wedemeyer, a Roanoke, Virginia native, has been the only head coach in SDSU’s 17-year program history and leaves the Jackrabbits with a 161-123-39 record. A three-time league Coach of the Year, Wedemeyer has led his teams to four NCAA Tournaments, four Summit League Tournament championships, three Summit League regular season championships and a United Soccer Conference tournament title.

“It has been an unbelievable 17 years as the coach of South Dakota State’s Women’s Soccer program. Starting this program from scratch, taking it through the Division I transition, and seeing it flourish to be one of the best mid-majors in the country has been a phenomenal experience.

“The many exceptional student athletes, fantastic coaches, and great administrators have all added to the wonderful time here in South Dakota. I would like to thank South Dakota State for taking chance on a young coach way back in 2000, (senior women’s administrator) Kathy Heylens for all her support and Justin Sell for his great leadership.”

Thompson takes the reins after completing his ninth season as an assistant with the Jackrabbit program. He has been on board for all four of SDSU’s Summit League Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament trips and has been influential in helping the Jacks reach 10 or more wins in eight of his nine seasons as an assistant.

“I’m humbled and honored to take over the program that Lang Wedemeyer has established as a power on the field but more importantly as a place where players can become the best version of themselves,” Thompson said. “I’d like to thank Justin Sell, Kathy Heylens and President (Barry) Dunn both for the opportunity they have given me to lead, and for their commitment to the South Dakota State Jackrabbit soccer program.”

Thompson carries six years of head coaching experience into the job with a 61-36-7 career mark. He spent three seasons as the head coach at Mary (2001-03) and three at North Dakota (2005-07). In between those stops he joined Indiana State as an assistant coach for two seasons, earning a master’s degree in sport management.

During his time at North Dakota, Thompson was named the North Central Conference Coach of the Year in 2005 after leading his team to a 12-5-1 record with a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

While serving as head coach at Mary, Thompson captured the 2002 National Soccer Coaches Association of America Midwest Senior College Coach of the Year Award. He left his alma mater in 2004 to become an assistant coach at Indiana State, where he earned a master’s degree in sport management.

Prior to joining the Jackrabbits, Thompson also spent one year as the director of compliance at UND.

A native of Blair, Nebraska, Thompson was a three-time most valuable player for the Mary men’s soccer team and earned honorable mention all-America accolades as a senior. He was later inducted into the Mary Hall of Fame. After graduation, he became an assistant men’s soccer coach and served in that position until he was named the women’s soccer head coach in 2001.

Thompson also has extensive coaching experience at the club and high school level. He won three state titles as the head girls’ soccer coach at Century High School in Bismarck, North Dakota from 2000-04 and was the director of coaching for North Dakota Youth Soccer from 2002-04. He served as a regional staff coach for the Region II Olympic Development Program from 2003-05 and 2009-12. He is active in the local soccer community, serving as the technical director for Brookings FC. He also holds as a United States Soccer Federation ‘B’ license and National Soccer Coaches Association of America Premier Diploma.

“The coaching tandem of Lang Wedemeyer and Brock Thompson have built Jackrabbit women’s soccer into a model program based on excellence both on and off the field,” Sell said. “I want to thank Lang for 17 great years of service and for all he has done to establish a premier Division I soccer program.

“I also have the utmost confidence that our women’s soccer program will continue to thrive and grow under Brock’s leadership. He has played a key role in all facets of the program and has been a tremendous ambassador for the sport in the community and across the region.”

What others are saying about Thompson …

Lang Wedemeyer, Liberty head women’s soccer coach

“As hard as it is to leave something you have put so much time, effort, energy, and love into over the last 17 years, there is no one better to take over the program than Brock. He has poured into our players from day 1 and has been instrumental in all the success we have had in his tenure coaching here. It will be a seamless transition as he leads this program into the future.

John Walker, Nebraska women’s soccer coach

“South Dakota State has been an outstanding program over the past decade and have always been a very collective and well coached team. The partnership of Lang and Brock was an excellent one. With Brock now taking over from Lang, I would expect the program to maintain its high standards and for the transition to be a seamless one. Brock has had a big role in the success of the Jackrabbit program and understands the keys to recruiting in this part of the country. I am sure will he be successful in continuing to build an already very strong program.”

T.J. Carlson, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, SDSU Chaplain

“One of the things that I admire about Brock is that he desires not to just be a coach that helps his team find success, but also to find significance. Brock is a three-dimensional coach – he not only excels at coaching the skills and strategies of the game (first dimension) but intentionally coaches beyond that, to coach the mind (second dimension) and train the heart (third dimension). Brock will continue the ‘Jackrabbit Family’ culture. He has a great heart for his players and he’ll coach the Jacks to wins on the soccer field, but also help his players to win off of it.”

Sarah Cook, Head Coach at Mary and former player of Thompson’s

“I’m very excited for Brock. He is a tremendous coach and I owe him a big thank you for helping me develop my coaching career as a student-athlete. Brock has been a great mentor of mine, but in my education and on the soccer field, and I have no doubt he will continue to do great things at South Dakota State.”