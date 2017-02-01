Woman Shares Tearful Story Of Abuse During Committee Hearing

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A sex trafficking victim in South Dakota shared her story of abuse during a Senate committee hearing on a bill requiring all women seeking an abortion in the state to receive the name and phone number of an anti-sex trafficking group.

The woman told lawmakers Wednesday what it was like being sold for sex for several years by her fiance. She said if access to the information was expanded, it will feel like “every day is a day in a courtroom” for her abuser.

The committee approved Senate Bill 102 after hearing the woman’s testimony.

Sponsor Rep. Lynne DiSanto, a Republican from Box Elder, says women who are sex trafficking victims often are pressured to get abortions and the bill would make sure information is available at every possible point.