Augustana Football/Soccer Signing Class

by Mark Ovenden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University head football coach Jerry Olszewski announced Wednesday the signing of 24 high school student-athletes to letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers at Augustana. Today’s announcement was made on the first day student-athletes are allowed to sign letters of intent.

The list includes student-athletes from seven difference states, including Minnesota (9), Texas (5), Iowa (3), Nebraska (3), Florida (2), Colorado (1) and Wyoming (1).

“I am so proud of our staff for signing such a talented 2017 class of Vikings,” Olszewski said. “This is a very diverse geographic class filled with speed and size as we once again went after the best and brightest young men in the country. We belive that we addressed all of our future needs and that is shown in the balance of offensive and defensive players in this class. Viking fans will be proud of this class as they mature in our program. We belive this is a championship caliber group and look forward to their impact at Augustana University. Fight On!”

Augustana finished the 2016 season with a record of 8-3, including 5-2 in NSIC South Division play. The Vikings have won eight-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-10.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana soccer head coach Brandon Barkus announced that Augustana will welcome eight student-athletes to the Vikings in the fall of 2017. Wednesday is the first day of the signing period for all NCAA soccer programs.

Kyli Clayborne (Rapid City, S.D.), Savannah Ellender (Rapid City, S.D.), Izzy Hedge (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Natalie Jamison (Savage, Minn.), Shannon McKnight (Farmington, Minn.), Skylar Moen (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Bailey Parsons (Bennington, Neb.) and Claudia Pueschner (Apple Valley, Minn.) will all continue their academic and athletic careers at Augustana University next year.

“I am thrilled to be announcing our class for 2017 and I think it’s going to be a tremendous group of players,” head coach Brandon Barkus said of his incoming singing class. “They’ve been committed here for some time now, and we are excited to finally announce them. We’re really excited about the quality of the class and everything that they will bring to us, it’s a well-balanced group that will complement our returning players.”

“I believe that these players fill some needs we have with the loss of graduating players the last couple of years, as well as add depth to other positions on our team,” Barkus said. “Most of all, we know we are getting players who are willing to put in the work on the field and who are committed to their academics. They are players who have the attitude of team first and are determined to come in and help us reach our goal of winning another NSIC Championship, and ultimately making deep runs in the NCAA tournament.”

Augustana finished the 2016 season 13-5-3 (10-2-3 NSIC) and advanced to their second consecutive NSIC tournament championship game. The Vikings had seven All-NSIC selections and had two players earn NSCAA All-Central Region honors.