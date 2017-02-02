Dakota State Football Signings

by Mark Ovenden

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State University (S.D.) head football coach Josh Anderson is pleased to announce the first group of new Trojans with the signing of 51 student-athletes for the upcoming 2017 season, including seven transfers.

Below is the list of football recruits that are committed to the Trojan Football, thus far.

Junior College and/or Spring Transfers

Brodie Frederiksen, RB – 5’8″ – 185 – Madison High School, son of Matthew Frederiksen and Amy Janke of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Max Hodgen (DSU Alum); Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2015262/brodie-frederiksen

Haden Hendricks, QB – 5’11” – 200 – Osakis Public School, son of Tab and Jean Hendricks of Osakis, Minn.; Coach: Bill Infanger; Intended Major: Cyber Security.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3508281/5721cafb0dcb0d12f86d11e6

Houston Coleman, DL – 6’1″ – 320 – Minnesota West Community & Technical College, son of Tim and Linda Coleman of Sibley, Iowa; Coach: Jeff Linder; Intended Major: Business Management.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6259835/58081765bd75212becac8e51

Terry Jones Jr., DL – 6’2″ – 340 – College of Southern Maryland, son of Terry Jones Sr. and Laquita Boddy of Prince Frederick, Md.; Coach: Rick Sneade; Intended Major: Communications.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/1167222/5721b5809a90ec5540708abf

Daidrick Kibbie, DB – 5’11” – 196 – Shasta Community College, son of Lakeitha Harvey of Crosby, Texas; Coach: Jeff Riordan; Intended Major: Business.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/657603/5721db1c64e96b638027b359

Tyler Kurrasch, LB – 5’11” – 225 – Minnesota West Community & Technical College, son of Randy and Delinda Kephart of Luverne, Minn.; Coach: Jeff Linder; Intended Major: Business Management.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6041384/580842cb7bddf7050c5391f1

Chris Munroe, OL – 6’1″ – 310 – Cabrillo Community College, son of Dennies Samuels of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Coach: Bill Garrison; Intended Major: Nursing.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/5633804/57f6c6e13bd8145d90d86fec

High School Signees

Joey Aliff, QB – 6’0″ – 200 – Centralia High School, son of James and Cari Aliff of Centralia, Wash.; Coach: Matt Whittmire; Intended Major: Business.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3132735/58179380ed57ee296c1eb05e

Cheyce Baum, RB – 6’0″ – 186 – South Albany High School, son of Chad and Dorene Baum of Albany, Ore.; Coach: David Younger; Intended Major: Criminal Justice.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/5361859/5721df91dfe23b2d68c6cabd

Bryce Beck, DE – 6’4″ – 205 – Lakeville South High School, son of Jeff and Jody Beck of Lakeville, Minn.; Coach: Larry Thompson; Intended Major: Business Technology.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4172185/5819879e7bddf72aa48623b4

Cameron Belden, OL – 6’3″ – 235 – Sioux Falls Christian High School, son of Troy and Lisa Belden of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach: Jake Pettengill (DSU Alum); Intended Major: Business Economics and Computer Science.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2964940/cameron-belden

Joe Bennett, LB – 6’3″ – 200 – Colman High School, son of Matt and Nancy Bennett of Colman, S.D.; Coach: Chad Williamson; Intended Major: Exercise Science.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6188472/5721d599041ddc1b006ebe3a

Jared Bothel, OL – 6’0″ – 230 – Elmira High School, son of Bruce and Julie Bothel of Veneta, Ore.; Coach: Justin Peeler; Intended Major: General Studies. Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/recruiting/athleteprofile/3874500/video

Brad Clark, OL – 5’9″ – 238 – Capital High School, son of Rick and Toni Clark of McCleary, Wash.; Coach: John Johnson; Intended Major: Pre-Med.

Highlight link: http://www.ncsasports.org/football-recruiting/washington/olympia/capital-high-school5/bradlee-brad-clark

Trenton DeRoos, OL – 6’4″ – 285 – Columbia High School, son of Greg and Tracey DeRoos of Pasco, Wash.; Coach: Zeke Fife; Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://premierprospect.com/athlete/trent-deroos/

Torren Devericks, QB – 5’9″ – 186 – Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, son of Trevis and Eleanore of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach: Kim Nelson (DSU Alum); Intended Major: Business/Coaching.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3236681/57f1300111fa7f03e8a65dc0

Nico Feroni, DB – 6’0″ – 175 – Jackson County Central High School, son of Scott Feroni and Kim Baumann of Lakefield, Minn.; Coach: Tom Schueller; Intended Major: Marketing and Finance.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4433169/582a749d90f9942f10c152f6

Noah Guse, DB – 5’11” – 165 – Madison High School, son of Scott and Janel Guse of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Max Hodgen (DSU Alum); Intended Major: Physical Education.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3574690/5721d0dd9a91677e74a2af3e

Nate Guthmiller, DE – 6’3″ – 200 – Madison High School, son of Brian and Kim Dick of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Max Hodgen (DSU Alum); Intended Major: Business/Ag Business.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2290412/nate-guthmiller

Leo Hanna, WR – 5’11” – 185 – Sedro Woolley High School, son of Patrick and Glenice Hanna of Sedro Woolley, Wash.; Coach: Dave Ward; Intended Major: Criminal Justice.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8399969/leo-hanna

Blake Harmoning, OL – 6’0″ – 285 – Cedar Mountain High School, son of Joel and Linda Harmoning of Franklin, Minn.; Coach: James Foster; Intended Major: Business.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3016399/blake-harmoning

Trevor Harms, DB – 5’8″ – 140 – Mitchell High School, son of Herm and Kristi Harms of Mitchell, SD; Coach: Kent VanOverschelde; Intended Major: Network Security.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4475209/trevor-harms/videos

Adam Heap, OL – 6’7″ – 255 – Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School, son of Billy Joe and Sharon Heap of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach: Jayson Poppinga; Intended Major: Film and Cinematic Arts.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4957003/adam-heap

Kaden Hight, Kicker/Punter – 5’9″ – 155 – T.F. Riggs High School, son of Todd and Twila Hight of Pierre, S.D.; Coach: Steve Steele; Intended Major: Elementary Education.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7664961/kaden-hight

Jaden Hopkins, DL – 6’3″ – 240 – Hazel Green High School, son of Keith and Lisa Hopkins of Hazel Green, Ala.; Coach: Austin Burke; Intended Major: Education/Physical Trainer.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6005358/57fe7783688ec4d73cc626d3

Kirby Hrdlicka, RB – 5’11” – 180 – Menahga High School, son of Ian and Trisha Hrdlicka of Menahga, Minn.; Coach: Jeremy Nordick; Intended Major: Exercise Science.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/5479936/583fd1df5b3cb00c0c43c5f1

Dylan Huyser, LB – 5’10” – 200 – West Lyon High School, son of Jordan and Bonnie Huyser of Inwood, Iowa; Coach: Jay Rozeboom; Intended Major: Business Finance.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/2323120/58407c59a680972570b084c4

AJ Imbery, DE – 6’2″ – 230 – Roosevelt High School, son of Rhonda Imbery of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Coach: Kim Nelson (DSU Alum); Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4677354/581ffdd8f5605e19502ca774

Josef Jackson, QB – 6’2″ – 160 – Newell High School, son of Jeremy and Kim Jackson of Newell, S.D.; Coach: Mike Phelps/Tyler Ferris; Intended Major: Physical Education.

Highlight link: http://recruit-match.ncsasports.org/clientrms/athletes/3320836?access_type=client_email&coach_phrase=SvXvPenMN6DEDmN8uvA0c7WVaHV9xVDqrQmJufooXoC5R7uxjn%2F7tnGLEwDXGLMg0oOvzP9bN0QHYKcCGS5y1gTawogMFiSRdgIi1LdcQqZqQJ4yscd4sF2cIiIaKey4zrjkj5XGJ8RlDMsmFVbHKsWCOqvqYsbI4SNiwD66X%2B0%3D

Montana Jackson, DL – 6’1″ – 255 – Akron-Westfield High School, son of Kevin and Tanya Jackson of Akron, Iowa; Coach: Eric Walkingstick; Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3658012/5721dd8a4df6124b702c669a

Riley Janke, LB – 6’0″ – 190 – Madison High School, son of Fred and Linda Janke of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Max Hodgen (DSU Alum); Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/2206006/584444cbdfd8b80a0812d6e1

Kyle Johnson, DB – 6’0″ – 173 – Akron-Westfield High School, son of Heath and Amy Johnson of Akron, Iowa; Coach: Eric Walkingstick; Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3003562/5721dd9e19a53e2a1880778c

Isaiah Jones, LB – 5’9″ – 205 – Waterloo West High School, son of Charles Jones and Staci Cirksena of Waterloo, Iowa; Coach: Lonnie Moore; Intended Major: Education/Coaching.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3111149/585447925cb3fc1b208b77fb

Jeridan Jordahl, Slot – 5’7″ – 175 – Oldham-Ramona High School, son of Jeremiah Jordahl and Julie King of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Jason Hanson; Intended Major: Business Management.

Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8074590/jeridan-jordahl

Kenneth Koffron, DE – 6’1″ – 235 – Linn-Mar High School, son of Jeff and Tracey Koffron of Marion, Iowa; Coach: Bob Forsyth; Intended Major: Business Administration.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2795646/kenneth-koffron

Carter LaCroix, DE – 6’5″ – 230 – Branson High School, son of Jeff and Kendra LaCroix of Springfield, Mo.; Coach: Dan Henderson; Intended Major: Computer Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2764754/carter-lacroix

Mason Leighton, WR – 6’0″ – 170 – Madison High School, son of Brian and Kelli Leighton of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Max Hodgen (DSU Alum); Intended Major: Business/Ag Business.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2205992/mason-leighton

Kori McCarthy, LB – 5’8″ – 220 – Rochester John Marshall High School, son of Adam (Step-father) and Mary Ann Braham of Rochester, Minn.; Coach: Kevin Kirkeby; Intended Major: Cyber Operations.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4209203/57d8a5803bd8155b48a9d291

Jacob Neal, WR – 6’2″ – 170 – Verrado High School, son of Cary and Tammy Neal of Buckeye, Ariz.; Coach: Derek Wahlstrom; Intended Major: Business. Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/5482005/5721e1b2041ddc1b007c2405

Colten Nelson, OL – 6’1″ – 290 – Gregory High School, son of Bryan and Angel Nelson of Gregory, S.D.; Coach: Brian Allmendinger; Intended Major: Computer Science.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6254529/colten-nelson

Jeb Sanford, DB – 5’10” – 170 – Aitkin High School, son of Tom and Steffenie Sanford of Aitkin, Minn.; Coach: Tom Sanford; Intended Major: Education and Exercise Science.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/2857268/582e0c33c124d72c48dab005

Wyatt Sanford, DB – 6’0″ – 170 – Aitkin High School, son of Tom and Steffenie Sanford of Aitkin, Minn.; Coach: Tom Sanford; Intended Major: Education and Exercise Science.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/2857271/5834a3465b3cd925e8886b77

Dylan Teller, OL – 6’1″ – 270 – Eastlake High School, son of Roy and Brenda Teller of Chula Vista, Calif.; Coach: Dean Tropp; Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/3131041/58368127c124d701a42982d7

Anthony Teunissen, OL – 6’0″ – 210 – Rock Valley High School, son of Ron and Ronna Teunissen of Rock Valley, Iowa; Coach: Cory Brandt; Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.ncsasports.org/football-recruiting/iowa/rock-valley/rock-valley-junior-senior-high-school-high-school/anthony–teunissen

Shyiem Thomas, DE – 6’3″ – 200 – Fairmont High School, son of Jeff and Tammy Miller of Fairmont, Minn.; Coach: Matt Mahoney; Intended Major: Pre-Veterinarian.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6388420/582483373bd8159be052bba7

Marcus Vanden Bosch, LB – 6’2″ – 205 – Madison High School, son of Craig and Karla Vanden Bosch of Madison, S.D.; Coach: Max Hodgen (DSU Alum); Intended Major: Business Management.

Highlight link: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/2205995/582b434ddfd8b810ec3b7c87

Isiah Walker, DB – 6’3″ – 180 – Northfield High School, son of Taras Walker and Heather Cole of Northfield, Minn.; Coach: Bubba Sullivan; Intended Major: General Studies.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/2997978/5721bbda4df6124b7001ec27

Braedon Wallenstein, RB – 6’0″ – 225 – Lennox High School, son of Jeremy and Melissa Wallenstein of Lennox, S.D.; Coach: Matthew Luze; Intended Major: Elementary Education.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2811448/braedon-wallenstein

Daniel Watson, LB – 5’11” – 210 – Issaquah High School, son of Paige and Satomi Watson of Issaquah, Wash.; Coach: Buddy Bland; Intended Major: Business.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/4453327/5721ca4d0dcb0d12f86c24ca

Leevi Weinstein, DB – 5’8″ – 150 – Waipahu High School, son of Gemma Weinstein of Waipahu, Hawaii; Coach: Bryson Carvalho; Intended Major: Cyber Operations.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/5144346/581fe28abd752013689880d6

Riston Wolf, RB – 5’9″ – 190 – Oldham-Ramona High School, son of Scott and Estela Wolf of Ramona, S.D.; Coach: Jason Hanson; Intended Major: Cyber Operations.

Highlight link: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8074566/riston-wolf