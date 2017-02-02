Dordt Football Signings

by Mark Ovenden

(Wednesday, February 1; Sioux Center, Iowa) The Dordt College football program has announced its current class of incoming players for the 2017 season. The list of 38 newcomers includes 14 that have claimed all-state honors; 27 that were all-conference honorees; 10 that earned all-area honors and nine that were academic all-staters.

“When we set out to recruit this class our message was consistent right from the beginning- we want guys who believe in the vision of our program and our school. We passed on a lot of talented players because we weren’t convinced of their fit. We challenged our recruits by telling them only tough-minded and high-character guys will succeed here. Although we tightened the filter down, we ended up with our largest signing day class in program history. Defender Nation is expanding today as we are proud to announce a class made up of some of Iowa’s best high school players, as well as a strong group of players from all over the United State. We put a lot of effort into building our defense, but we also added a ton of skill to the offensive side of the ball. Overall, I couldn’t more pleased with the effort our staff put in and the quality group of players that chose Dordt College,” said Dordt College football coach Joel Penner.

Nearly 7,5000 receiving yards; over 2600 tackles, 36 quarterback sacks and 298 career touchdowns are represented by the group which includes Iowa’s all-time receiving yards leader, an Iowa Shrine Bowl selection, a Subway All-American, a Blue and Grey All-American and the All-Permian Offensive Player of the Year.

Dordt College posted its best record in the nine year history of the program in 2016 with a 5-6 mark.

(Alphabetical listing)

Jacob Beukelman, a 6-0, 235 pound senior at Ripon Christian (California), played linebacker and offensive line. He totaled 152 tackles as a senior and had 131 as a junior and recorded 31 tackles for loss with three quarterback sacks. He claimed all-league honors at linebacker in 2015 and 2016 and was three-times named a scholar-athlete. He was also an all-league selection as an offensive lineman in 2016.

Elijah Beukers, a 5-10, 230 pound linebacker and fullback will transfer to Dordt after graduating from Washington Union High School (California) and attending Fresno City College. He was in on 386 tackles during his high school career and blocked 12 point after attempts on special teams and had 186 tackles as a senior. He claimed all-state honors and league defensive player of the year honors as his team won two league championships.

Connor Bosma is 6-2, 185 pound senior at Lighthouse Christian (Idaho). He passed for 175 yards and ran for 90 yards per game and accounted for 4.5 touchdowns per game. He was a second-team 2016 Sawtooth Conference honoree at linebacker and was a second-team pick at quarterback in 2015. Lighthouse Christian claimed a 1A Division 2 Football State Championship in 2014 and a third place finish in 2015.

Austin Canty is a 6-0, 180 pound defensive back from Mount Tabor (North Carolina). He earned all-county honors and was the Spartan Award winner for his football team while also claiming all-conference honors. He was a North Carolina Boys State Representative.

Nicholas Carbone is a 5-11, 270 pound offensive and defensive lineman at La Salle Catholic College Prep (Oregon). He is a three-time academic all-conference honoree and claimed all-conference first-team honors as a senior along with all-state honors. Carbone was a NWOC Scholar-Athlete, team captain and Team Iron Man Award winner and was an all-conference honorable mention selection as a junior.

Joshua Crusan, a senior at Edmond Worth High School (Oklahoma), is a 6-0, 230 pound defensive tackle and defensive end and earned all-conference honors and had 20 solo tackles and 16 assisted tackles as a junior. Edmond Worth also was the 2016 Academic State Champion in Oklahoma.

Brett De Boef is a 5-10, 285 pound senior at Unity Christian (Michigan). He earned all-conference honorable mention accolades while playing offensive and defensive line. He plans to compete with the Dordt track and field team as well.

Joshua De Jong, a 5-11, 160 pound senior at Nampa Christian High School (Idaho) played wide receiver, linebacker, safety and kicker. He totaled 1001 yards on 47 receptions in 2016 and had ten touchdowns. He made two interceptions and totaled 53 tackles on defense and averaged 111 all-purpose yards per game. He was a two-time all-conference first team selection—once on offense and once on defense and was a second-team all-state pick at wide receiver in 2016. He will also compete for the Dordt track and field program where he has hurdled and pole vaulted during his high school career.

Darryl Florez is a 5-10, 165 pound senior at Bay City High School (Texas). Florez has played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back during his high school career. He caught 48 passes for 767 yards this season with six touchdowns in eight games played and had 32 rushing attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns. During his junior season he completed 87 passes for 965 yards with ten touchdowns and ran for 507 yards on 100 carries. He was a three-time academic all-district performer in football and claimed all-area honors at wide receiver.

Tim Gault, a senior at Yukon High School (Oklahoma), is a 6-0, 225 pound linebacker and plans to study Computer Engineering.

Cody Hanks is a 6-0, 295 pound offensive lineman from Milton (Florida). He served as team captain four years and was named team mvp in 2016 and was a Subway All-American.

Benjamin Heuvelhorst is a 6-5, 190 pound wide receiver from Sutter Union High School (California). He caught 32 passes for 66 yards as a senior and scored five touchdowns. He was chosen All-Area Wide Receiver of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and was part of section champion teams from 2014-16 and league champions in 2014 and 2016.

Russell Hine is a 6-2, 210 pound linebacker and wide receiver at Regents School (Texas). He earned first-team all-state and second-team all-central Texas honors and gained 1,114 all-purpose yards with 15 touchdowns. He was a part of a district champion and helped Regents to a state runner-up finish and a 13-1 record.

Brendan Huyser, a 6-1, 300 pound offensive lineman who attended Ferris State this past semester will join the Defender program. He helped Grand Rapids South Christian (Michigan) to a state title in 2014 and also in 2012. Huyser’s high school team made three-straight state title game appearances and South Christian compiled a 35-7 record with him at guard and center. He was a Detroit Free Press All-State honoree and claimed all-conference and all-area honors during his high school career.

Noah Imperial-Avila is a 5-9, 160 pound safety from Hanford West (California). He had three interceptions and 40 tackles last season and scored two touchdowns. He was named the Sentinels 2016 Male Track Athlete of the Year and claimed the Husky Award in Football.

Levi Jungling is a 5-11, 170 pound senior at Pella Christian (Iowa). Jungling ends his high school football career as the all-time leader in receiving yards in Iowa with 3,818 and he scored 46 career touchdowns. In 2015 Jungling had 1,602 receiving yards which is an Iowa single season record. Jungling was twice named an Iowa Newspaper Association first-team member and also claimed third-team honors in 2014. Jungling was named the 2016 Class 1A All-State team captain and is a three-time all-district pick. He was twice named to the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Football Elite Team. In 2016 Jungling caught 52 passes for 1,177 yards and 18 touchdowns and he also had 50 rushes for 476 yards. He also had three interceptions and punted 16 times for a 34.1 average.

Torey Kelly is a 5-10, 170 pound senior at Andrews (Texas). He was the all-Permian Basin offensive player of the year and was a first-team all-conference honoree on offense. He helped Andrews to a district championship. He had 37 total touchdowns and gained 1,931 yards.

David Kacmarynski is a 6-3, 220 pound quarterback and linebacker from Pella Christian (Iowa). He was a three-time all-state linebacker (1) and quarterback (2) and ranks sixth all-time in Iowa history in passing and rushing yardage. He’s been invited to play in the 2017 Iowa Shrine Bowl and helped Pella Christian to a Class 1A District 5 Championship with a 9-0 regular season record. Kacmarynski was named all-district quarterback three times and was the 1A Co-Player of the Year in 2016, sharing the honor with Levi Jungling. In 2016 he passed for 2,106 yards and 35 touchdowns and ran for 722 yards on 89 rushes with nine touchdown runs. He led the Eagles in tackles with 42 solo and 25 assisted stops and he had a sack. As a junior he passed for 2,878 yards and 31 touchdowns with 508 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He was the team leader in tackles in 2015 with 43 solo and 20 assisted stops and he had two sacks. Kacmarynski completed 143 passes for 2,123 yards as a sophomore and had 17 touchdowns and ran for 531 yards. On defense he was the catalyst with 83 solo tackles and 38 assists with 19 tackles for loss and four sacks one year after getting 55 solo tackles with 25 assists and 11 tackles for loss as a freshman.

Zach Krosschell is a 6-4, 290 pound senior at Valley Christian (California). He earned first-team all-area and first-team all-league honors last season and helped Valley Christian to a CIF Championship and two-time league champion. Krosschell helped clear the way for a running back that gained 1,940 yards this season with 29 rushing touchdowns.

Ryan LaRiccia is a 6-0, 225 pound linebacker from La Jolla Country Day (California). He was in on 394 tackles during his three years of high school football and made seven interceptions with nine forced fumbles and was twice named all-league and has been selected to play in the SDFNL All-Star game. La Jolla was the CIF Champions in 2014 and 2016 and the SoCal Champion in 2016. The team also claimed state runner-up honors last season.

Actavias Lowry is a 5-8 190 pound outside linebacker from Cooper High School (Texas). He is a two-time first-team all-district performer and a 2nd team all-district pick. Lowry is a three-year letterwinner at Coooper and served as team captain this year as Cooper won its second straight district championship. He totaled 61 tackles with eight for loss and three quarterback sacks while forcing two fumbles.

Shane Miyake is a 6-0, 215 pound senior at Mead High School (Colorado). He earned all-state, all-region, all-conference and academic all-state honors during his career and totaled 180 tackles with 95 solo and 85 assisted stops with 4.5 sacks. He played linebacker and on the offensive line for Mead.

Josh Mrazek is a 6-1, 220 pound linebacker and prepped at The Woodlands College Park (Texas). He was a 6A second-team all-district pick and was a defensive captain and earned the Hitman Award and was a four-time team Heart and Hustle award winner. He had over 100 tackles in 2016 with an interception, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals.

Nick Naranjo, a 6-0, 165 pound senior at Paloma Valley High School (California), played defensive back, wide receiver and returned kicks. He totaled 82 tackles on defense with seven interceptions and 21 passes broken up. He had 200 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns and returned three kicks for touchdowns during his three year varsity career. He will also join the Dordt track and field program.

Bryan O’Neil, a 6-0, 200 pound linebacker at John Hardin High School (Kentucky), totaled 126 tackles as a senior and forced two fumbles with an interception and two sacks. He also had 129 tackles as a junior and forced three fumbles with an interception and three sacks. He was an all-state honorable mention honoree and also claimed all-area and all-district honors during his career and helped his team to a regional championship this season. He plans to study Electrical Engineering.

Colyn Oostenink is a 6-0, 195 pound senior at Western Christian High School (Iowa). He played linebacker and fullback for the Wolfpack this season and earned all-district honors along with Academic All-State honors from the Iowa High School Football Coaches Association. Oostenink totaled 35 solo and 37 assisted tackles with four tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks and he picked off two passes. Oostenink plans to study Accounting at Dordt College.

Charlie Poppema is a 6-1, 200 pound senior at Unity Christian High School (Iowa). He played linebacker and quarterback this past season after missing much of 2015 with an injury. He totaled 11.5 tackles in limited time on defense and completed 65 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns. As a junior Poppema had eight catches for 127 yards and was in on 13.5 tackles on defense.

Chris Portman, a 6-0, 240 pound offensive and defensive lineman, played his high school football at Paloma Valley High School (California). He had 14 tackles and four sacks with three tackles for loss in 2016 and he had seven tackles and two sacks with four tackles for loss as a junior. Portman helped Paloma to a 9-1 regular season in 2016 which was the school’s best regular season on record.

Joshua Powell is a 6-2, 235 pound senior at Mahoumet-Seymour High School (Illinois). He played on the offensive and defensive lines and totaled 130 career tackles on defense with five sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. He claimed honorable mention all-conference honors as a junior and all-area and first-team all-conference honors as a senior. He plans to study Accounting at Dordt College.

Sawyer Prins, a 6-1, 180 pound senior at Sioux Falls Christian High School (South Dakota), was a DAK 12 All-Conference selection at quarterback and earned all-city honors and claimed honorable mention all-state honors at linebacker. He set a school record for touchdown passes (22) and passing yards (1,148) and rushing yards (550). Sioux Falls Christian was a football state semifinalist in 2015 and a quarterfinalist in 2016.

Eric Reid is a 6-1, 267 pound defensive tackle from Stafford High School (Texas). He was a part of back to back district champion teams in 2015 and 2016 who went undefeated. He claimed first-team all-district honors in both 2015 and 2016 and was a second-team pick in 2014. Reid claimed Blue-Grey All-American honors in 2016 and qualified for the Nike Opening Regionals in 2016.

Tyler Soll is a 6-0, 285 pound senior at Perry High School (Iowa). He competed for Perry as an offensive and defensive lineman. On defense he had 57 tackles and two sacks this season and totaled 27.5 and 21.5 tackles as a junior and sophomore. He was an Academic All-State honoree this season and served as his team captain and was a first-team all-district honoree.

Steve Tiersma, a 5-10, 175 pound quarterback, will be transferring from the College of Idaho and graduated from Nampa Christian High School (Idaho). During his senior high school football season in 2015 he passed for 2,588 yards and completed 58 percent of his passes with 27 touchdown passes. He ran for 532 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named the conference mvp in 2015 and was a member of the 2A WIC All-State Team and the 2A WIC Player of the Year.

Blake Van Laren is a 6-0, 200 pound senior at Unity Christian High School (Iowa). He played linebacker and tight end for the Knights and had 97.5 tackles in his last two seasons. He led the team with 45 tackles as a junior with 4.5 tackles for loss and followed that with a senior season where he totaled 52.5 tackles with six for loss and he had six catches for 35 yards. He claimed all-district honorable mention as a junior and was a second-team all-district performer as a senior while collecting academic all-district honors. He plans to study Accounting at Dordt College.

Jordan Weiland is a 6-0, 185 pound senior from West Hancock (Iowa). He has played linebacker and running back during his career and has also returned kicks and punts. He has rushed for 3,088 yards during his career with a 6.5 yards per carry average and has scored 39 touchdowns. He’s been in on 255 career tackles and has 15 tackles for loss. He was a first-team all-state selection at linebacker and has been invited to play in the River Battle Bowl Game and has placed at the state wrestling meet.

Markie Ybarra-Brandt is a 6-3, 205 pound quarterback and safety from Liberty Madera Ranchos High School (California). He claimed all-league honors and was the Utility Player of the Year. Ybarra-Brandt served as his team captain and was named team most valuable player. He was a part of a Tri-League Champion at Liberty Madera Ranchos.

Cade Young is a 6-0, 225 pound tight end and defensive lineman at West Texas High School. He had 18 solo tackles and 77 assisted stops on defense with three forced fumbles, five quarterback sacks and one pass break-up. He claimed first-team all-district defensive and was a second-team all-district catcher in baseball. He helped his team to a playoff appearance and a 7-4 record while serving as his team’s captain in both football and baseball.

Charley Young is a 6-1, 205 pound running back from Lewis-Palmer High School (Colorado). He was a first-team all-state fullback and earned all-conference honors as well. In 2014 he was a second-team all-conference pick and established a single-game school record with 331 yards on 32 carries. He ran for 2,427 career yards with 31 touchdowns. As a senior he had 1,142 all-purpose yards and he had 2,616 career all-purpose yards.