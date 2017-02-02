A DWU Sweep At The Corn Palace

Tiger men and women victorious against Mount Marty at the Palace

by Mark Ovenden

The DWU women improved to 20-4 (11-4) Wednesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell with a 73-51 win over Mount Marty. Rylie Osthus led a balanced attack with 16 points, Erica Herrold added 13. In the men’s game the Tigers were 74-58 winners as GPAC Player of the Week Ty Hoglund led the way with 22 points and teammate Jamie Spicer added 21. Hunter Martin had 21 for the Lancers who trailed by only 6 at the half. Matt Wilber’s team improves to 21-5 (12-2) with the win.