Governor Daugaard Signs HB 1069 Repealing IM22

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed House Bill 1069, An Act to repeal and revise certain provisions related to campaign finance and to declare an emergency. This bill repeals Initiated Measure 22.

The Republican governor called the voter initiative unconstitutional in a statement Thursday. He promised to work with legislators on substitute bills to strengthen ethics and campaign laws.

“The circuit court enjoined Initiated Measure 22, finding it unconstitutional ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ It has not been in effect, and it is extremely unlikely that it would ever come into effect,” said Gov. Daugaard. “For that reason, it makes sense to repeal this unconstitutional measure. Over the next few weeks, I will work with legislators to honor the will of the voters – by passing bills to regulate gifts from lobbyists and to strengthen ethics and campaign finance laws.”

The ballot initiative created an ethics commission and public campaign funding and would have set strict limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

Daugaard’s signature came a day after the GOP-controlled Senate approved the bill. Supporters of the voter initiative had argued unsuccessfully that lawmakers were flouting voters’ will.

Lawmakers have filed several proposals to replace parts of the initiative but not all of it.

The embattled law wasn’t in effect as Republicans were challenging it in court.