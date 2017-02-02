Highway Safety To Promote Designated Drivers During Super Bowl

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. – Amid all of the football terms that will be thrown out Super Bowl Sunday, the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety plans to remind fans of another important piece of terminology: Designated Driver.

The office plans to broadcast two commercials during the game. Both will depict fans at parties having a good time; some having too much of a good time. The message will be that those who have consumed too much need help in safely getting home. Both commercials will urge the viewer to be a designated driver.

“Super Bowl Sunday is a day where we are asking everyone to be their brother’s keeper,” says Lee Axdahl, director of the Office of Highway Safety. “We know many people will be at Super Bowl parties having a good time and consuming alcoholic beverages. Our goal with these commercials is to help urge people to make sure their friends arrive safely at home.”

Axdahl says people who have had too much to drink should get a ride with someone who has not been drinking or use public transportation.

“Alcohol continues to be a major factor in the majority of our fatal motor vehicle crashes.” he says. “There may not be a crash, but those who are arrested for impaired driving will face both legal and personal consequences. We want to stress the fact that it does not have to happen if people use common sense and find or plan for a designated driver.”

Those serving as designated drivers are reminded to be careful: Don’t drink and drive, slow down and have everyone in their vehicle wear a seatbelt.

These commercials were made possible through the office’s partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)