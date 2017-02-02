KDLT Valentine’s Day Giveaway

by Megan Mattick

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and KDLT News Today is giving away 5 fun prizes. We’re talking flowers, gift cards and more!

One prize will be given away everyday on KDLT News Today from February 8th-14th. We will announce one prize a day on the KDLT News Today Facebook page starting February 7th. All you have to do is like and share the prize post for your chance to win that prize. The winner will be announced on Facebook the following morning.

We will post a new prize daily so make sure you like and share each post. You will only be eligible to win the prizes that you liked and shared.

Click here for official contest rules.

Winners will be chosen on February 8th, 9th, 12th, 13th, & 14th from all eligible entries. The number of entries received will determine the odds of winning. The winners will be notified via Facebook post and/or message.