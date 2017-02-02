LifeLight Organizers Say They Are Ending The Music Festival

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – There will no longer be a Lifelight Music Festival, today organizers announced they will no longer put on the event at a farm near Worthing.

Organizers feel the music event has run its course and founder Alan Greene says the Ministry staff was putting too much time into the event and not enough into the work they should be doing.

In a post on their Facebook LifeLight Ministry says that they will now put future efforts into an event called Cityfest.