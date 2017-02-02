More local athletes sign at area colleges on Letter of Intent Day

by Mark Ovenden

Here are more signings by area athletes on National Letter of Intent Day including O’Gorman’s Theresa Pujado who will play D-I soccer at Nebraska and Blaise Andries of Marshall who will play football at Minnesota.

Dakota State

Track/Field

Josie Wolf-Chester
Jacia Christiansen-Viborg/Hurley
Mallory Aughenbaugh-James Valley Christian

Dordt

Women’s Basketball

Katie Johnson-Roosevelt

Mount Marty

Volleyball

Madelyn Simmons-Roosevelt
Mikaela Ahrendt-Roosevelt

MSU-Moorhead

Football

Tyson Jahn-Roosevelt
Andrew Josko-Roosevelt
Cole Zwahr-Roosevelt
Ben Schilling-Lincoln
Hunter Thompson-O’Gorman
Sam Burnison-O’Gorman

Morningside

Football

Austin Johnson-Roosevelt

Wayne State

Football

Syionte Canton-Roosevelt
Ryan Parker-Dakota Valley

North Dakota State

Football

Spencer Waege-Watertown
Costner Ching-Castlewood

Soccer

Kennedi Keller-Lincoln

MSU-Mankato

Football

Carter Carstens-Roosevelt
Cole DeBerg-Lincoln

South Dakota

Track/Field

Abby Ripperda-O’Gorman
Andrew Reuter-O’Gorman

Augustana

Men’s Basketball

Matt Cartwright-O’Gorman

Soccer

Izzy Hedge-O’Gorman

Nebraska

Soccer

Theresa Pujado-O’Gorman

SMSU

Women’s Basketball

Abuk Akoi-O’Gorman

Minnesota 

Football

Blaise Andries-Marshall

