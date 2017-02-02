More local athletes sign at area colleges on Letter of Intent Day

More local athletes sign at area colleges on Letter of Intent Day

by Mark Ovenden

Here are more signings by area athletes on National Letter of Intent Day including O’Gorman’s Theresa Pujado who will play D-I soccer at Nebraska and Blaise Andries of Marshall who will play football at Minnesota.

Dakota State

Track/Field

Josie Wolf-Chester

Jacia Christiansen-Viborg/Hurley

Mallory Aughenbaugh-James Valley Christian

Dordt

Women’s Basketball

Katie Johnson-Roosevelt

Mount Marty

Volleyball

Madelyn Simmons-Roosevelt

Mikaela Ahrendt-Roosevelt

MSU-Moorhead

Football

Tyson Jahn-Roosevelt

Andrew Josko-Roosevelt

Cole Zwahr-Roosevelt

Ben Schilling-Lincoln

Hunter Thompson-O’Gorman

Sam Burnison-O’Gorman

Morningside

Football

Austin Johnson-Roosevelt

Wayne State

Football

Syionte Canton-Roosevelt

Ryan Parker-Dakota Valley

North Dakota State

Football

Spencer Waege-Watertown

Costner Ching-Castlewood

Soccer

Kennedi Keller-Lincoln

MSU-Mankato

Football

Carter Carstens-Roosevelt

Cole DeBerg-Lincoln

South Dakota

Track/Field

Abby Ripperda-O’Gorman

Andrew Reuter-O’Gorman

Augustana

Men’s Basketball

Matt Cartwright-O’Gorman

Soccer

Izzy Hedge-O’Gorman

Nebraska

Soccer

Theresa Pujado-O’Gorman

SMSU

Women’s Basketball

Abuk Akoi-O’Gorman

Minnesota

Football

Blaise Andries-Marshall