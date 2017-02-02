More local athletes sign at area colleges on Letter of Intent Day
Here are more signings by area athletes on National Letter of Intent Day including O’Gorman’s Theresa Pujado who will play D-I soccer at Nebraska and Blaise Andries of Marshall who will play football at Minnesota.
Dakota State
Track/Field
Josie Wolf-Chester
Jacia Christiansen-Viborg/Hurley
Mallory Aughenbaugh-James Valley Christian
Dordt
Women’s Basketball
Katie Johnson-Roosevelt
Mount Marty
Volleyball
Madelyn Simmons-Roosevelt
Mikaela Ahrendt-Roosevelt
MSU-Moorhead
Football
Tyson Jahn-Roosevelt
Andrew Josko-Roosevelt
Cole Zwahr-Roosevelt
Ben Schilling-Lincoln
Hunter Thompson-O’Gorman
Sam Burnison-O’Gorman
Morningside
Football
Austin Johnson-Roosevelt
Wayne State
Football
Syionte Canton-Roosevelt
Ryan Parker-Dakota Valley
North Dakota State
Football
Spencer Waege-Watertown
Costner Ching-Castlewood
Soccer
Kennedi Keller-Lincoln
MSU-Mankato
Football
Carter Carstens-Roosevelt
Cole DeBerg-Lincoln
South Dakota
Track/Field
Abby Ripperda-O’Gorman
Andrew Reuter-O’Gorman
Augustana
Men’s Basketball
Matt Cartwright-O’Gorman
Soccer
Izzy Hedge-O’Gorman
Nebraska
Soccer
Theresa Pujado-O’Gorman
SMSU
Women’s Basketball
Abuk Akoi-O’Gorman
Minnesota
Football
Blaise Andries-Marshall