Man Who Shot Trooper Pleads Guilty, But Mentally Ill

by Adel Toay

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) – A rural Kimball man accused of shooting a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper two years ago has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts of aggravated assault.

The Daily Republic reports 44-year-old Donald London entered his plea Wednesday during a hearing at the Charles Mix County Courthouse in Lake Andes.

London initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges, including attempted murder, in the January 2015 shooting of Patrol Sgt. John Koenig, who recovered.

The charges were filed against London after a 25-hour standoff with law enforcement on Jan. 7, 2015, in which London allegedly shot and injured Koenig.

Sentencing was scheduled for March 28 in Chamberlain. London may serve part, or all, of his sentence in a treatment facility away from prison.