National Letter Of Intent Day

John Stiegelmeier and Bob Nielson talk about signing day

by Mark Ovenden

Wednesday was National Letter of Intent Day when high school athletes commit to the college of their choice to play their favorite sport. It’s hard work says John Stiegelmeier of SDSU, sometimes starting in their sophomore year. For USD’s Bob Nielson, he’s pleased with his recruiting class, espcially Lincoln Gibbs of Langford who could be a future leader of the Coyotes.