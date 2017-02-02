It’s National Tater Tot Day!

by Ahtra Elnashar

At KDLT News Today we love celebrating fake holidays and National Tater Tot Day is no exception! Ahtra and Sarah took over the KDLT Kitchen to share some of their favorite tater tot recipes.

Minnesota Tater Tot Hot Dish

This Minnesota-nice tradition is the perfect comfort food to get you through the cold winter weather.

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup milk

1 16 oz. bag of frozen green beans

1 16 oz. package of frozen tater tots

1 1/2 cups cheddar jack cheese

Directions

In a medium-sized pot, brown the ground beef with the chopped onion.

Add the soup, milk, and vegetables and stir until simmering.

Transfer into 9×13″ baking dish and arrange tater tots on top.

Bake in the oven at 350° for 30 minutes, until the tots are brown and crisp.

Sprinkle cheese on top, put dish back in the oven for 10 min, or until the cheese is melted.

Serves approximately eight people.

Tater Tot Waffles

Sarah Blakely’s carb-tastic creation only needs frozen tater tots and a waffle iron!

Directions

Let tots thaw, then arrange in waffle iron.

Let tots cook until they are brown and crispy.

Add toppings of your choice. (Sarah likes adding fried eggs!)

Enjoy!