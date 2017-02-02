Northern Football Signings
Northern Football Signings
Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University head football coach Tom Dosch, announced today the addition of 44 student-athletes on national signing day. The student-athletes will join the Wolves from seven states and nine position groups in the fall of 2017. The class marks the largest number of future Wolves in the Dosch era, with the second largest of 39 dating back to 2012.
“We have made recruiting our local region a top priority, and that is certainly shown in our 2017 signing class,” explained Dosch. “We signed 25 student-athletes from South Dakota and another 14 from Minnesota and North Dakota combined. We have added players from additional states, as well.”
“In addition, the quality of this group matches the quantity, as we signed many of our top-rated players at several positions, while adding the depth needed to round out a great class. As always, we want multi-sport competitive athletes on our team, and this class is all of that and more. Over half of our signees have received academic scholarships from NSU, which shows the commitment we have made to have the best student-athletes possible in our program, continuing our tradition as the top academic team in the NSIC. These young men and their families are excellent additions to the Wolves Football Family.”
|Sam Altena // New Richmond, Wisc. // New Richmond HS
Sam Altena is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back out of New Richmond High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Tigers under head coach Keith Badger. Altena tallied 4,238 yards rushing and 69 touchdowns in his career, including 2,084 yards rushing as a senior. He was a 3-time All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State selection, as well as the Region Offensive MVP. He is also a member of the track and field, powerlifting, baseball, wrestling, and basketball teams at New Richmond. He is the son of Brad and Sarah Altena.
|Robert Anderson // Alexandria, Minn. // Alexandria Area HS
Robert Anderson is a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback out of Alexandria Area High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Cardinals under head coach Mike Empting. In his senior campaign, Anderson tallied 48 total tackles, 37 solo and 11 assisted. He added four interceptions, two tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery. Anderson was named to the All-District team and All-Section honorable mention in 2016, as the Cardinals went 9-2 on the year and reach the MSHSL State Tournament. He is also a team captain for the section runner-up basketball team. He is the son of Mark and Sally Anderson.
|Preston Arity // Rapid City, S.D. // St. Thomas More
Preston Arity is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback out of St. Thomas More High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Cavaliers under head coach Wayne Sullivan. Arity notched 4,708 career passing yards with a 65.0 completion rate. He was a 2-time All-Conference first team selection, 2-time All-State honorable mention quarterback, 2-time Midco Sports Network Player of the Year candidate, 2-time Argus Elite 45 team selection, and a 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year nominee. Arity is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams for St. Thomas More. He is the son of Steve and Jane Arity.
|Zach Bohnenkamp // Tucson, Ariz. // Canyon Del Oro
Zach Bohnenkamp is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback out of Canyon Del Oro High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Dorado under head coach Dustin Peace. As a senior, Bohnenkamp tallied 36 tackles, five interceptions, one blocked PAT, 246 yards rushing, 301 yards receiving, and six touchdowns. He was a 2-time All-Sports Tucson honoree, 3-time All-Section selection, and an All-State pick. Bohnenkamp is also a member of the track and field and baseball teams. He is the son of Jeff and Susie Bohnenkamp
|Seth Braun // Bismarck, N.D. // Century HS
Seth Braun is a 6-foot-1, 260-pound defensive lineman out of Century High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Patriots under head coach Ron Wingenbach. Braun tallied 110 tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles in his career. He is a 3-time All-Conference and 2-time All-State selection. The Patriots are the back-to-back North Dakota State AAA Champions with a 20-4 record overall. Braun is also a decorated wrestler for Century HS. He is the son of Jay and Sarah Braun.
|Jack Braun // Warner, S.D. // Warner HS
Jake Braun is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound linebacker out of Warner High School. He was a 4-year starter and senior team captain for the Monarchs under head coach Kerwin Hoellein. Braun tallied 1,512 yards rushing, 265 tackles, and 30 touchdowns in his career. As a senior, he notched 884 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns for a total of 114 points. Braun was a 2-time All-Conference, Aberdeen News All-Area, and All-State selection. In 2016 he was named the Lake Region Conference defensive MVP and to the Argus Leader Elite 45 team. The Monarchs were the 9A State Runners-up with an 11-1 record. Braun is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams, and the Warner HS band and choir. He is the son of John and Jackie Braun.
|Bryce Christie // Brandon, S.D. // Brandon Valley HS
Bryce Christie is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman out of Brandon Valley High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Lynx under head coach Chad Garrow. As a junior, Christie tallied 41 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. He is a 3-time All-Conference defensive tackle and a 2015 All-State pick. Christie is also a member of the 2014 State Championship hockey team and the Lynx track and field squad. He is the son of Herk and Nicole Christie.
|Justis Clayton // Harrisburg, S.D. // Harrisburg HS
Justis Clayton is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver out of Harrisburg High School. He was a starter for the Tigers under head coach Brandon White. As a senior, Clayton tallied 595 yards receiving on 22 catches with nine touchdowns. He was named to the ESD All-Conference team and the Argus Leader Elite 45 honorable mention squad. Harrisburg was the 2016 South Dakota State Champions. Clayton is also a member of the Tiger basketball team. He is the son of Jay and Shelly Clayton.
|Devin Coughlin // Brookings, S.D. // Brookings HS
Devin Coughlin is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety out of Brookings High School. He was a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Bobcats under head coach Lee Schmidt. A high school quarterback, Coughlin notched 1,322 yards passing and 31 touchdowns. He also added 78 tackles and 11 interceptions on defense. Coughlin is also a member of the basketball, track, and baseball teams at Brookings High School. He is the son of Tom and Kathy Coughlin.
|Haden Ewoldt // Chester, S.D. // Chester Area HS
Haden Ewoldt is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound outside linebacker out of Chester Area High School. He is a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Flyers under head coach Brad Benson. Ewoldt tallied 600 yards rushing, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, with six touchdowns in his career. Ewoldt added 194 tackles and four sacks on defensive. He was also a 3-time All-Conference first team selection for the Flyers. Ewoldt is a member of the basketball and track and field teams, where he is a state champion in the 4×200 and 4×100 relays. He is the son of Wade and Torrie Ewoldt.
|Cameron Fees // Rapid City, S.D. // St. Thomas More HS
Cameron Fees is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound linebacker out of St. Thomas More High School. He was a starter and senior team captain for the Cavaliers under head coach Wayne Sullivan. Fees was a 2-time All-Conference pick and a 2016 All-State honorable mention selection. He is also a member of the basketball and legion baseball teams. He is the son of Kyle Fees and Suzanne Maguire.
|Dakari Ferguson // Chicago, Ill. // Schaumburg HS
Dakari Ferguson is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back/return specialist out of Schaumburg High School. He was a starter and team captain for the Saxons under head coach Mark Stilling. As a senior, Ferguson tallied 53 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, four touchdowns, and 38.5 yards per kick return. He is also a 3-time indoor track and field high jump champion. He is the son of Jacquline Gray.
|Cutter Gillaspie // Fort Pierre, S.D. // Stanley County HS
Cutter Gillaspie is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound offensive tackle out of Stanley County High School. He was a starter for the Buffaloes under head coach Tom O’Boyle. Gillaspie notched 300 yards receiving and six touchdowns in his career as a tight end. On defense, he added 58 tackles and three sacks as a senior. Gillaspie was a 2-time All-Conference selection and a member of the All-State team. He is the son of Jay and Jody Gillaspie.
|Lathon Gorospe // Baltic, S.D. // Baltic HS
Lathon Gorospe is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker out of Baltic High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Bulldogs under head coach Jason Aberson. He tallied 143 tackles as a sophomore and junior. Gorospe was a 2-time All-Conference honoree and named the Big East Conference MVP in 2015. He is also a state place winner in wrestling at 220-pounds. He is the son of Gary and Amber Gorospe.
|Cannon Hannigan // Aberdeen, S.D. // Aberdeen Central HS
Cannon Hannigan is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver out of Aberdeen Central High School. He is a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Golden Eagles under head coach Mike Flakus. As a junior, Hannigan tallied 525 yards off 25 receptions. He was also named to the All-Conference team as a cornerback in 2015. He is the son of Jason and Denise Hannigan.
|Hunter Hansen // Dell Rapids, S.D. // Dell Rapids HS
Hunter Hansen is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound safety out of Dell Rapids High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Quarriers under head coach Steve Hansen. In his final two seasons, Hansen tallied 1,537 yards passing, 1,305 yards rushing, 56 tackles, 19 touchdowns, and averaged over 30 yards per punt return. He was a 2-time All-Conference, 2-time Argus Leader 45, and All-State selection. Hansen was a member of the 2014 State Championship team and also participates in basketball, track and field, and baseball. He is the son of Steve and Cinnamon Hansen.
|Bronson Heier // Aberdeen, S.D. // Roncalli HS
Bronson Heier is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound defense end out of Roncalli High School. He was a 3-year starter for the Cavaliers under head coach Terry Dosch. Heier tallied 60 tackles and five sacks in his final two seasons. He was a 2-time All-Conference honorable mention selection as a prep. Heier is also a member of the track and field and State Championship basketball teams at Roncalli. He is the son of Eloy and Janis Heier.
|Jordan Hillesheim // New Ulm, Minn. // New Ulm HS
Jordan Hillesheim is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of New Ulm High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Eagles under head coach Corey Kneeshaw. Hillesheim tallied 3,850 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in his career. He also recorded 200 receiving yards and suffered only four fumbles in his career. Hillesheim in a 3-time All-District team honoree and the New Ulm High School career rushing leader. He is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams. He is the son of Brian and Barbara Hillesheim.
|Chase Jacobs // Aberdeen, S.D. // Aberdeen Central HS
Chase Jacobs is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman out of Aberdeen Central High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Golden Eagles under head coach Mike Flakus. Jacobs tallied 98 tackles and ten sacks in his career at ACHS. He was named to the All-Conference and All-State first team as well as the Argus Leader Elite 45 team. Jacobs is also a member of the track team and was the 2016 homecoming king at Aberdeen Central. He is the son of Paul and Gail Jacobs.
|Adam Johnson // Atwater, Minn. // Atwater Cosmos Grove City HS
Adam Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive end out of Atwater Cosmo Grove City High School. He was a starter and senior team captain for the Falcons under head coach David Blom. Johnson notched 159 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 15 pass break-ups, 710 yards rushing, 96 yards receiving, and six touchdowns in his career. He was named Mid-State District honorable mention in 2015 and All-District in 2016. Johnson is also a member of the basketball and baseball teams at ACGC. He is the son of Stacy and Trudy Heining. Johnson is also the brother of former Northern State football player Trever Heining.
|Joe King // Pierre, S.D. // T.F. Riggs HS
Joe King is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end out of T.F. Riggs High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Governors under head coach Steve Steele. King notched 498 yards receiving with five touchdowns as a junior and senior. He was named to the 2016 South Dakota High School Coaches Association All-State first team. King is also a member of the baseball team. He is the son of Matt and Beth King.
|Austin Leuning // Crooks, S.D. // Tri-Valley HS
Austin Leuning is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman out of Tri-Valley High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Mustangs under head coach Steve Bazata. Leuning is a 2-time All-Conference pick, being named honorable mention in 2015 and All-Conference in 2016. He will participate in the 2017 South Dakota All-Star football game this summer. Leuning is also a 7-time letter winner in wrestling and track and field for the Mustangs. He is the son of Dean and Janelle Leuning.
|Tylar Lindell // New Market, Minn. // New Prague HS
Tylar Lindell is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound tight end out of New Prague High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Trojans under head coach Drew Danner. Lindell averaged 19.1 yards per catch and 23.0 yards per gain in his career. He also recorded 32.5 tackles and five touchdowns. The Trojans were the 2015 and 2016 Wright County Conference Champions, while Lindell earned All-District honors as a senior. He is also a member of the Trojan basketball squad. He is the son of Van and Lori Lindell.
|Zander Luckoski // Fargo, N.D. // Fargo South HS
Zander Luckoski is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety out of Fargo South High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Bruins under head coach Troy Mattern. He tallied 113 tackles, six interceptions, five tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, two touchdowns, and one safety in his career. Luckoski is a 2-time All-Conference pick and 2016 All-State honoree. He is also a member of the track and field team. He is the son of Melanie Kjos and Ryon Luckoski.
|Greg Lux // Eden Valley, Minn. // Eden Valley Watkins HS
Greg Lux is a 6-foot-4, 165-pound wide receiver out of Eden Valley Watkins High School. He was a starter and team captain for the Eagles under head coach Jon Theilen. He accumulated 1,309 yards receiving with 19 touchdowns in his career. Lux tallied a career high 828 yards receiving and ten touchdowns as a senior. He was a 2-time All-District, All-State, St. Cloud Times All-Area, and a KDUZ All-Area selection. Lux is also a member of the track and field and basketball teams for EVWHS. He is the son of Mike and Bridget Lux.
|Caden Maciejewski // Hot Springs, S.D. // Hot Springs HS
Caden Maciejewski is a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker out of Hot Springs High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Bison under head coach Ben Kramer. Maciejewski notched 1,643 yards rushing, 224 yards receiving, 126 tackles, 28 sacks, 30 tackles for a loss, and 28 touchdowns in his career. He was a 3-time All-Conference and 2-time All-State selection. Maciejewski is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams for Hot Springs High School. He is the son of Tim and Sarah Maciejewski.
|Tyler Nelson // Brandon, S.D. // Brandon Valley HS
Tyler Nelson is a 6-foot, 260-pound defensive lineman out of Brandon Valley High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Lynx under head coach Chad Garrow. Nelson notched 42 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one pass deflection, and one blocked punt. He was a 3-time All-Conference honoree and a 2015 All-State pick. Nelson is also a member of the track and field and powerlifting teams at Brandon Valley. He is the son of Rick and Vonda Nelson.
|Jackson Ness // New London, Minn. // New London Spicer HS
Jackson Ness is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back out of New London Spicer High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Wildcats under head coach Dan Essler. Ness tallied 1,876 yards rushing over his career, including 1,476 yards as a senior. He was an All-Section, All-District most valuable back, and West Central Tribune All-Area pick. The Wildcats were the 2014 Minnesota State High School runners-up. Ness is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams at New London Spicer. He is the son of Lowell and Cheri Ness.
|Isaiah Nolan // St. Michael, Minn. // St. Michael-Albertville HS
Isaiah Nolan is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive lineman out of St. Michael-Albertville High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Knights under head coach Jared Essler. In his final two seasons, Nolan tallied 110 tackles and 18 sacks. He was a 2015 All-Conference honorable mention selection. As a senior, Nolan was named the conference defensive line MVP and to the All-Conference and Blue Grey All-American teams. The Knights were the 2015 State Champions going 12-1 on the year. Nolan is also a member of the SMAHS track and field team. He is the son of Jane Welter-Nolan and George Nolan.
|Darian Ogunjemilusi // Wolsey, S.D. // Wolsey-Wessington HS
Darian Ogunjemilusi is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker out of Wolsey Wessington High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Warbirds under head coach Gordon Hooks. Ogunjemilusi recorded 2,300 yards rushing, 100 tackles, and five interceptions in his career. He was a 3-time All-Conference and All-State selection. The Warbirds were the 2015 SD 9AA State Champions. Ogunjemilusi is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams. He is the son of Stephanie Hill.
|Chance Olson // Langford, S.D. // Langford HS
Chance Olson is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound cornerback out of Langford High School. He was a 4-year starter and team captain for the Lions under head coach Paul Raasch. In his final three seasons, Olson tallied 203 tackles, ten interceptions, 4,387 yards rushing on 423 carries, 1483 yards passing, 407 kick return yards, 447 punt return yards, and 76 touchdowns. In the semifinal game versus Harding County this past fall, he notched 442 yards rushing, bringing his season total to 2,051. Olson is a 3-time All-Lake Region pick, 3-time Aberdeen News All-Area honoree, 2-time All-State quarterback, the 2016 Lake Region offensive MVP, the 2016 9B Midco Sports Player of the Year, and the 2016 Aberdeen American News Player of the Year. In his four years the Lions were 2-time conference champions, the 2015 State Champion, and 2016 State Runners-up. Olson is also a member of the basketball, track and field, and baseball teams. He is the son of Travis and Lisa Olson.
|Jacob Rader // Bismarck, N.D. // Century HS
Jacob Rader is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker out of Century High School. He is a starter and team captain for the Patriots under head coach Ron Wingenbach. Rader tallied 206 tackles in his final two seasons as a Patriot. He was a 2-time All-West Region and 2-time All-State pick. The Patriots are the back-to-back North Dakota State Champions with a 20-4 record overall. Rader is also a State Champion wrestler at 170-pounds. He is the son of Tom and Amy Rader.
|Logan Richie // Bristol, S.D. // Webster Area
Logan Richie is a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker out of Webster Area. He was a 2-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Bearcats under head coach Tanner Christiansen. The Bearcats went 26-6 with Richie on the starting lineup. He is a 2-time All-State and 2-time Argus Leader Elite 45 honoree. Richie is also a member of the Webster wrestling team where he was the 2015 182-pound South Dakota State Champion. He is the son of Jason and Leslie Richie.
|Nick Rokusek // Yankton, S.D. // Yankton HS
Nick Rokusek is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back out of Yankton High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Bucks under head coach Arlin Likness. In his final two seasons, Rokusek notched 109 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. He will participate in the South Dakota All-Star game this summer, after winning the SD 11AA State Championship this past fall. Rokusek is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams at Yankton HS. He is the son of Terry and Lisa Rokusek.
|Bennett Shabazz // Groton, S.D. // Groton HS
Bennett Shabazz is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound wide receiver out of Groton High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Tigers under head coach Shaun Wanner. Playing on both sides of the ball, Shabazz recorded 223 tackles, 18 interceptions, 2,500 yards rushing, and 1,500 yards passing. He was a 3-time All-Conference selection as the Tigers went 18-6 in his final three seasons. Shabazz is also a member of the basketball, track and field, and baseball teams at Groton. He is the son of Cheri and Zelos Johnson.
|Mitch Sharer // Mundelein, Ill. // Mundelein HS
Mitch Sharer is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman out of Mundelein High School. He was a starter and team captain for the Mustangs under head coach Larry Calhoun. He started all 18 games while on the varsity roster. Sharer was an All-Conference honorable mention, Daily Herald All-Area honorable mention, and Pioneer Press All-Area honorable mention selection. He is also a member of the track and field team as a thrower. He is the son of Amy Sharer.
|Jake Staats // Burnsville, Minn. // Burnsville HS
Jake Staats is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound offensive lineman out of Burnsville High School. He was a 2-year starter for the Blaze under head coach Tyler Krebs. As a senior, he anchored the offensive line which produced a 1,000 yard rushing season for one of their running backs. Staats was named to the All-District team and honored with the Jim Sayata Award. He is also a member of the back-to-back State Champion weightlifting team. He is the son of Susan and Robert Staats.
|Kale Stieg // Hazel, S.D. // Hamlin HS
Kale Stieg is a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker out of Hamlin High School. He was a 3-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Chargers under head coach Jeff Scheehan. On both offense and defense, Stieg notched 1,334 yards rushing, 654 yards receiving, 326 tackles, and 28 touchdowns. He also punted for 173 yards as a junior, averaging 34.4 yards per punt. He is a 3-time All-Conference and All-State selection. Stieg was named the 2016 Co-MVP on defense for the Eastern Coteau Conference. He is also a member of the basketball, track and field, and baseball teams. He is the son of Trevor and Amy Stieg.
|Jacob Streit // Watkins, Minn. // Eden Valley Watkins HS
Jacob Streit is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound tight end out of Eden Valley Watkins High School. He was a 2-year starter and team captain for the Eagles under head coach Jon Thielen. In his senior campaign, Streit averaged 42.5 yards per reception and scored nine touchdowns. He notched well over 2000 yards receiving in his career and recorded 14 touchdowns. The Eagles were the 2016 Minnesota State Runners-up after going 11-2. Streit is also a member of the basketball team at Eden Valley Watkins. He is the son of Rich and Sue Streit.
|Zach Sumption // Frederick, S.D. // Frederick Area HS
Zach Sumption is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back out of Frederick Area High School. He was a 3-year starter and team captain for the Titans under head coach Marty Morlock. In 2016, Sumption notched 435 yards rushing, 169 yards receiving, eight touchdowns, and 27 tackles. He was an All-Area, All-Conference, and All-State selection as a senior. Sumption is also a member of the basketball and track and field teams at Fredrick Area. He is the son of Chris and Lisa Sumption.
|Jared Taylor // Iowa City, Iowa // Iowa City HS
Jared Taylor is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback out of Iowa City High School. He was a 2-year starter and 2-year captain for the Little Hawks under head coach Dan Sabers. In his first year as a starter, Taylor notched 2,140 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. He is an All-District and Academic All-District selection. Taylor is also a member of the basketball, track and field, and baseball teams for the Little Hawks. He is the son of Gene and Cathy Taylor.
|Chase Teiken // West Fargo, N.D. // West Fargo HS
Chase Teiken is a 6-foot, 195-pound linebacker out of West Fargo High School. He was a 2-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Packers under head coach Jay Gibson. Teiken tallied 2,425 yards rushing, 49 touchdowns, 144 tackles, five interceptions, and two sacks in his prep career. He is also a 2016 North Dakota State Wrestling Champion. He is the son of Jon and Renae Teiken.
|Robert Vomacka // Gregory, S.D. // Gregory HS
Robert Vomacka is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver out of Gregory High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Gorillas under head coach Brian Allmendinger. In his career, Vomacka recorded 1,572 yards rushing, 1,094 yards receiving, 195 tackles, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He was a 3-time All-Conference, 2-time All State, and a 2-time Argus Leader Elite 45 honorable mention selection. The Gorillas are the 2014 and 2016 South Dakota State Champions going a perfect 24-0 those two seasons. Vomacka is also a member of the basketball, track and field, and baseball teams. He is the son of Raeann and Steve Opp.
|Charlie Wynn // Wahpeton, N.D. // Wahpeton HS
Charlie Wynn is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back out of Wahpeton High School. He was a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Huskies under head coach Brian Dokken. Wynn tallied 58 tackles and five interceptions as a senior. He was named to the All-Conference second team as a junior and senior. Wynn is also a member of the hockey, basketball, track and field, and baseball teams for Wahpeton High School. He is the son of Dan and Melissa Wynn.
