Northwestern Football Signings

by Mark Ovenden

Orange City, Iowa — Northwestern College and head football coach Matt McCarty announced the addition of 31 recruits to the Red Raider program on Wednesday, Feb. 1.  The list includes seven athletes that won state titles this past fall at Boyden Hull/Rock Valley (2A) or Western Christian (1A).

“We are extremely excited about the talent and competitiveness of this initial group,” commented McCarty. “We have a group of players who know what it takes to win championships and understand what it means to pursue excellence in all that they do. We will continue to add key players to the 2017 class in the coming weeks as we build a class of 40-45 athletes for the fall.”

Quarterback is a position group that will see an influx of talent for the Red Raiders. McCarty indicated this was a key goal in this class. “We feel we have strong incoming talent to push our current quarterbacks, and more importantly, a group of young men who know how to lead their teammates and win football games.”

The recruiting class also has a strong focus on talent from the area, something that McCarty sees as crucial for future success.  “Our staff values the quality coaching found at area high schools and we feel that local recruits will always be the foundation for our teams.”  In addition to local athletes, the Red Raiders have signed recruits from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Florida, Texas, California and Washington.

Below is the full list of 31 recruits that have signed to play football at Northwestern College. More information can be found in a separate release about each recruit:

*Riley Andersen                Defensive Line                                    Okoboji

Jaydon Baker                    Linebacker                                          Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Matthew Baumgartner     Running Back                                      Madelia (Minn.)

DeMarcus Benjamin         Defensive End                                     Manvel (Texas)

Carter Bock                       Wide Receiver/Tight End                    Nicollet (Minn.)

Drake Brezina                   Running Back/Linebacker                   Clear Creek Amana

Dustin Brown                    Offensive Line                                     West Lyon

Cody Cooper                     Offensive Line                                     Sheldon

Logan Dodd                       Safety                                                  Centennial (Texas)

Jake Farley                        Wide Receiver                                    Denison

Canon Flores                     Wide Receiver                                    Gretna (Neb.)

Justin Grevengoed            Wide Receiver /Defensive Back          Western Christian

Colton Hage                      Free Safety                                          West Lyon

Jacob Hommes                  Quarterback/Athlete                          Lynden (Wash.)

*Jackson Kleinwolterink   Linebacker                                          Western Christian

Tyson Kooima                   Quarterback/Defensive Back              Western Christian

Zach Lindsey                      Defensive Line                                    Elmwood-Murdock (Neb.)

Isaac Loe                           Quarterback/Athlete                          Lakeview (Minn.)

Adam Miller                      Offensive Line                                     Canton (S.D.)

Brett Moser                      Quarterback/Linebacker                    Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Austin Moss                      Offensive Line/Defensive Line            Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Tyler Olivares                    Outside Linebacker                             Buena (Calif.)

Matthew Reese-Walker    Offensive Line                                     The Villages (FL)

*Garrett Sayler                 Defensive Back                                   Sibley-Ocheyedan

Shane Solberg                   Wide Receiver/Defensive Back          Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Andy Swartz                      Linebacker                                          Thomas Jefferson

Dominque Taylor              Linebacker/Defensive Line                 Dawson (Texas)

Jon Todd                            Running Back                                      DeSmet (S.D.)

Ross Van Heuvelen           Wide Receiver/Defensive Back          Western Christian

Braxton Williams              Kicker/Punter                                      Fort Madison

*Kent Woeste                   Offensive Line                                     Humboldt

* already signed a letter of intent and were announced in an earlier release.

