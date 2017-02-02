O’Gorman Principal Named New President Of Sioux Falls Catholic Schools

by Monica Albers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — O’Gorman Principal Kyle Groos has been named president of Sioux Falls Catholic Schools. He’ll be filling the post when President Robert Wehde retires later this spring.

Groos has worked at O’Gorman since 2003. He’ll begin working with Wehde throughout the spring to ensure a smooth transition, and will officially take over as president July 1st.

Wehde announced his retirement from the school system in October 2016.

SFCS says the search for Groos’ replacement at O’Gorman will begin immediately.

 

