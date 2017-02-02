Police Searching For Missing Teen

14-year-old Drew Petersen was last seen in the southeast part of Sioux Falls.

by KDLT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Drew Petersen is described as 5’4″ tall and around 125 pounds.

He is mostly likely wearing a blue winter coat and black or blue snow pants.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact police.