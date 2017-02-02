Presentation Football Signings

by Mark Ovenden

ABERDEEN, SD – Presentation College head football coach Andy Carr and the PC Football program are excited to announce the signing of 34 student-athletes to national letters of intent for the 2017 season. The Saints will welcome men from nine different states and one providence for the signing class of 2017. The Saints finished the 2016 season by going 7-3, the best record in program history. The Saints also excelled in the classroom this season as the Saints led the nation with 12 Daktronics-NAIA scholar-athletes.

“I am very excited to welcome these 34 student athletes to the PC Football family,” noted Head Football Coach Andy Carr. “Adding this exciting group of men to our talented group of returners ensures a bright future for our program, and continues strengthening the tradition of PC Saints football striving to operate in excellence in the classroom, on the football field, and in our communities.”

Below is the complete list of football recruits that committed to the Saints Football program thus far.

NAME HEIGHT WEIGHT SCHOOL STATE HIGHLIGHT LINK
Gage Anderson 6-1 230 Harrisburg HS SD Gage Anderson Highlights
* 1st Team All-Conference Selection, 1st Team All-State Selection
Austin Ball 6-4 220 Sturgis Brown HS SD Austin Ball Highlights
Jerod Boswell 5-10 190 Douglas HS SD Jerod Boswell Highlights
* 1st Team All-StateSelection, All-Conference Selection
Lane Bourdon 6-0 210 Pueblo Centennial HS CO Lane Bourdon Highlights
*1st Team All-Conference Selection
Ben Boyko 6-0 210 Britton-Hecla HS SD Ben Boyko Highlights
* All-State Selection, 3x All-Conference Selection
Kheshaun Brown 6-1 165 Martin Luther King Jr HS CO Kheshaun Brown Highlights
Asa Christensen 5-9 230 Great Plains Lutheran SD Asa Christensen Highlights
Blaine Cooper 6-0 220 Yuma HS CO Blaine Cooper Highlights
* All-Conference Selection
Derick Demgen 5-10 220 Dakota Ridge HS CO Derick Demgen Highlights
Dylan Duvall 5-11 170 Great Plains Lutheran SD Dylan Duvall Highlights
* All-Conference Selection
Jacob Eddy 6-1 170 Bridgewater-Emery HS SD Jacob Eddy Highlights
* All-State Selection, 2x All-Conference Selection
Dominic Encinas 5-9 170 Bear Creek HS CO Dominic Encinas Highlights
* 2nd Team All-Conference Selection
Tyler Glaubitz 6-0 285 Broomsfield HS CO Tyler Glaubitz Highlights
Dawson Gorton 6-0 240 Dakota Ridge HS CO Dawson Gorton Highlights
* 2x 1st Team All-Conference Selection
Jacob Hawkins 6-2 210 Chaparral HS CO Jacob Hawkins Highlights
* 2nd Team All-Conference Selection
Alexander Karp 6-1 210 Chaparral HS CO Alexander Karp Highlights
John Kludt 6-1 230 Winner HS SD John Kludt Highlights
Garret Knebel 6-0 230 Langford HS SD Garret Knebel Highlights
* 2017 Spring Enrollee
Ben Long-Vehrenkamp 6-0 270 Maple Grove HS MN Ben Long-Vehrenkamp Highlights
Jaiden Machuca 6-0 150 Ponderosa HS CO Jaiden Machuca Highlights
* 1st Team All-League Selection
Tim Martin 6-1 195 Corona Del Sol HS AZ Tim Martin Highlights
John Miller 6-3 230 Falcon HS CO John Miller Highlights
Nick Miska 6-3 290 Ortonville HS MN Nick Miska Highlights
Austin Myogeto 6-0 225 Northern Cass HS ND Austin Myogeto Highlights
* All-Region Selection
Spencer Osborne 6-2 215 Canton HS SD Spencer Osborne Highlights
* All-Conference Honorable Mention Selection
Trey Pajimula 5-7 160 Century HS ND Trey Pajimula Highlights
Alec Paulson 5-11 180 Florence Henry HS SD
Samuel Rigsby 5-9 230 Village Christian HS CA Samuel Rigsby Highlights
Marty Rodriguez 5-11 280 Hutto HS TX Marty Rodriguez Highlights
Jacob Stynsky 5-8 176 John Paul II Collegiate SK, Canada Jacob Stynsky Highlights
Riggs Tann 6-0 240 Brush HS CO Riggs Tann Highlights
* 2nd Team All-Conference Selection
Andrew Vega 6-2 220 San Bernardino Valley College CA Andrew Vega Highlights
Collin Veley 6-1 180 Rapid City Central HS SD Collin Veley Highlights
Wesley Walker 6-1 180 Eagle River HS AK Wesley Walker Highlights

