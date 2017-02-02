Presentation Football Signings

by Mark Ovenden

ABERDEEN, SD – Presentation College head football coach Andy Carr and the PC Football program are excited to announce the signing of 34 student-athletes to national letters of intent for the 2017 season. The Saints will welcome men from nine different states and one providence for the signing class of 2017. The Saints finished the 2016 season by going 7-3, the best record in program history. The Saints also excelled in the classroom this season as the Saints led the nation with 12 Daktronics-NAIA scholar-athletes.

“I am very excited to welcome these 34 student athletes to the PC Football family,” noted Head Football Coach Andy Carr. “Adding this exciting group of men to our talented group of returners ensures a bright future for our program, and continues strengthening the tradition of PC Saints football striving to operate in excellence in the classroom, on the football field, and in our communities.”

Below is the complete list of football recruits that committed to the Saints Football program thus far.