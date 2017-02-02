Presentation Football Signings
ABERDEEN, SD – Presentation College head football coach Andy Carr and the PC Football program are excited to announce the signing of 34 student-athletes to national letters of intent for the 2017 season. The Saints will welcome men from nine different states and one providence for the signing class of 2017. The Saints finished the 2016 season by going 7-3, the best record in program history. The Saints also excelled in the classroom this season as the Saints led the nation with 12 Daktronics-NAIA scholar-athletes.
“I am very excited to welcome these 34 student athletes to the PC Football family,” noted Head Football Coach Andy Carr. “Adding this exciting group of men to our talented group of returners ensures a bright future for our program, and continues strengthening the tradition of PC Saints football striving to operate in excellence in the classroom, on the football field, and in our communities.”
Below is the complete list of football recruits that committed to the Saints Football program thus far.
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|SCHOOL
|STATE
|HIGHLIGHT LINK
|Gage Anderson
|6-1
|230
|Harrisburg HS
|SD
|Gage Anderson Highlights
|* 1st Team All-Conference Selection, 1st Team All-State Selection
|Austin Ball
|6-4
|220
|Sturgis Brown HS
|SD
|Austin Ball Highlights
|Jerod Boswell
|5-10
|190
|Douglas HS
|SD
|Jerod Boswell Highlights
|* 1st Team All-StateSelection, All-Conference Selection
|Lane Bourdon
|6-0
|210
|Pueblo Centennial HS
|CO
|Lane Bourdon Highlights
|*1st Team All-Conference Selection
|Ben Boyko
|6-0
|210
|Britton-Hecla HS
|SD
|Ben Boyko Highlights
|* All-State Selection, 3x All-Conference Selection
|Kheshaun Brown
|6-1
|165
|Martin Luther King Jr HS
|CO
|Kheshaun Brown Highlights
|Asa Christensen
|5-9
|230
|Great Plains Lutheran
|SD
|Asa Christensen Highlights
|Blaine Cooper
|6-0
|220
|Yuma HS
|CO
|Blaine Cooper Highlights
|* All-Conference Selection
|Derick Demgen
|5-10
|220
|Dakota Ridge HS
|CO
|Derick Demgen Highlights
|Dylan Duvall
|5-11
|170
|Great Plains Lutheran
|SD
|Dylan Duvall Highlights
|* All-Conference Selection
|Jacob Eddy
|6-1
|170
|Bridgewater-Emery HS
|SD
|Jacob Eddy Highlights
|* All-State Selection, 2x All-Conference Selection
|Dominic Encinas
|5-9
|170
|Bear Creek HS
|CO
|Dominic Encinas Highlights
|* 2nd Team All-Conference Selection
|Tyler Glaubitz
|6-0
|285
|Broomsfield HS
|CO
|Tyler Glaubitz Highlights
|Dawson Gorton
|6-0
|240
|Dakota Ridge HS
|CO
|Dawson Gorton Highlights
|* 2x 1st Team All-Conference Selection
|Jacob Hawkins
|6-2
|210
|Chaparral HS
|CO
|Jacob Hawkins Highlights
|* 2nd Team All-Conference Selection
|Alexander Karp
|6-1
|210
|Chaparral HS
|CO
|Alexander Karp Highlights
|John Kludt
|6-1
|230
|Winner HS
|SD
|John Kludt Highlights
|Garret Knebel
|6-0
|230
|Langford HS
|SD
|Garret Knebel Highlights
|* 2017 Spring Enrollee
|Ben Long-Vehrenkamp
|6-0
|270
|Maple Grove HS
|MN
|Ben Long-Vehrenkamp Highlights
|Jaiden Machuca
|6-0
|150
|Ponderosa HS
|CO
|Jaiden Machuca Highlights
|* 1st Team All-League Selection
|Tim Martin
|6-1
|195
|Corona Del Sol HS
|AZ
|Tim Martin Highlights
|John Miller
|6-3
|230
|Falcon HS
|CO
|John Miller Highlights
|Nick Miska
|6-3
|290
|Ortonville HS
|MN
|Nick Miska Highlights
|Austin Myogeto
|6-0
|225
|Northern Cass HS
|ND
|Austin Myogeto Highlights
|* All-Region Selection
|Spencer Osborne
|6-2
|215
|Canton HS
|SD
|Spencer Osborne Highlights
|* All-Conference Honorable Mention Selection
|Trey Pajimula
|5-7
|160
|Century HS
|ND
|Trey Pajimula Highlights
|Alec Paulson
|5-11
|180
|Florence Henry HS
|SD
|Samuel Rigsby
|5-9
|230
|Village Christian HS
|CA
|Samuel Rigsby Highlights
|Marty Rodriguez
|5-11
|280
|Hutto HS
|TX
|Marty Rodriguez Highlights
|Jacob Stynsky
|5-8
|176
|John Paul II Collegiate
|SK, Canada
|Jacob Stynsky Highlights
|Riggs Tann
|6-0
|240
|Brush HS
|CO
|Riggs Tann Highlights
|* 2nd Team All-Conference Selection
|Andrew Vega
|6-2
|220
|San Bernardino Valley College
|CA
|Andrew Vega Highlights
|Collin Veley
|6-1
|180
|Rapid City Central HS
|SD
|Collin Veley Highlights
|Wesley Walker
|6-1
|180
|Eagle River HS
|AK
|Wesley Walker Highlights