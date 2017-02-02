SDSU Football And Soccer Signings

Newest Jackrabbit recruits

by Mark Ovenden

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University head football coach John Stiegelmeier announced Wednesday the addition of 35 high school standouts to the Jackrabbit program.

“We are very pleased to add the 2017 recruiting class to our football family,” Stiegelmeier said. “We add student-athletes at every position who have great potential. I want to thank not only our assistant coaches who work so hard in recruiting, but all the additional SDSU personnel that help define why SDSU is a special place. This entire class will help ensure a bright future for the Jackrabbits.”

The recruiting class consists of the following student-athletes:

Jake Aanderud, 5-10, 170, wide receiver, Rapid City (St. Thomas More H.S.);

Austin Boen, 6-3, 295, offensive lineman, Sioux Falls (Roosevelt H.S.);

Levi Brown , 6-4, 195, linebacker, Roseville, Minn. (Roseville Area H.S.);

Ethan Bullock , 6-3, 200, quarterback, Orlando, Fla. (Winter Park H.S.);

Daniel Callender, 6-5, 235, defensive end, Yuma, Ariz. (Yuma Catholic H.S.);

Deyon Campbell, 5-9, 185, wide receiver, Minnetonka, Minn. (Hopkins H.S.);

Colton Cook , 6-3, 280, offensive lineman, Minot, N.D. (Minot H.S.);

Tyler Demartra, 6-2, 205, safety, Homewood, Ill. (Homewood-Flossmoor H.S.);

Ben Dinkel, 5-10, 190, punter, Kearney, Neb. (Kearney H.S.);

Arthur Egan , 6-4, 225, tight end, Omaha, Neb. (Creigton Prep);

Wyatt Ewing , 6-3, 260, offensive lineman, Winner (Winner H.S.);

Jon Gruetzmacher, 6-8, 310, offensive lineman, Merrill, Wis. (Merrill H.S.);

Adam Heien, 5-10, 190, wide receiver, Tea (Tea Area H.S.);

Isaiah Hill , 5-11, 180, wide receiver, Shorewood, Ill. (Minooka H.S.);

Rashie Hodge , 5-11, 185, linebacker, Phoenix, Ariz. (Mountain Pointe H.S.);

Aron Johnson , 6-6, 240, offensive lineman, Chisago City, Minn. (Chisago Lakes H.S.);

Krockett Krolikowski , 6-2, 260, defensive tackle, Winner (Winner H.S.);

Eagan Lickiss , 6-4, 280, offensive lineman, Indianola, Iowa (Indianola H.S);

Malik Lofton , 5-10, 175, cornerback, Crystal, Minn. (Hopkins H.S.);

Austin Lohsandt , 6-7, 270, offensive lineman, Madison (Madison H.S.);

Eddie Miller , 6-5, 275, offensive lineman, Brookings (Brookings H.S.);

Keenan Orr , 6-5, 195, wide receiver, Forest, Ind. (Clinton Central H.S.);

Brendan Rotert , 6-3, 280, offensive lineman, Spearfish (Spearfish H.S.);

Dominic Simpson , 6-5, 300, defensive tackle, Omaha, Neb. (Papillion-LaVista South H.S.);

Tylen Small , 6-0, 170, safety, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Plantation H.S.);

Pierre Strong , 5-11, 205, running back, Little Rock, Ark. (McClellan H.S.);

Jason Titus , 6-5, 280, offensive lineman, Andover, Minn. (Andover H.S.);

Noah Urbanek , 6-3, 210, linebacker, Kearney, Neb. (Kearney H.S.);

Mitch Van Beek , 5-7, 160, wide receiver, Rock Rapids, Iowa (Central Lyon H.S.);

Jordan Velez , 5-11, 205, safety, Rochester, Minn. (John Marshall H.S.);

Michael Wandmaker , 6-3, 205, wide receiver, Andover, Minn. (Andover H.S.);

Alex Wickersham , 6-1, 190, safety, Brandon (Brandon Valley H.S.);

Xavier Ward , 6-2, 270, defensive tackle, Freeman (Canistota H.S.);

Seven Wilson , 5-9, 200, linebacker, Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill H.S.);

Reece Winkelman , 6-4, 230, defensive end, Marshall, Minn. (Marshall H.S.);

JAKE AANDERUD

Aanderud has excelled both on the gridiron and the track for St. Thomas More High School in Rapid City. An all-state honoree and honorable mention selection to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, he scored 29 touchdowns as a senior while seeing action all over the field. He finished his prep career with 5,008 all-purpose yards, 56 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Aanderud also has earned all-state honors two times in track and field as a member of the Cavaliers’ back-to-back state championship teams in 2015 and 2016. An academic all-state selection, he has yet to declare a major.

AUSTIN BOEN

Boen started three years at Roosevelt High School and turned in a strong senior season in which he earned all-city and all-conference honors. He also was named to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45. Boen plans to major in exercise science.

LEVI BROWN

Brown received all-state honors and was selected to play in the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Game following a 2016 season in which he played both as a wide receiver and defensive back. He also was a second-team all-Metro honoree by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. In addition to football, Brown has been an all-conference performer in basketball. An honor roll student, he intends to major in computer science.

ETHAN?BULLOCK

Bullock started at quarterback four seasons, first at Orangewood Christian and later at Winter Park High School in the Orlando area. He was a two-time first-team all-conference performer at Orangewood Christian, then led his Winter Park squad to the state playoffs as a senior. Bullock has already enrolled in classes at SDSU and will practice with the team in the spring.

DANIEL CALLENDER

A member of the prestigious Parade All-America Team, Callender ranked second in the state of Arizona and in the top 10 nationally with 24.5 sacks during his senior season at Yuma Catholic High School. A two-time Class D4 all-state selection and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, Callender registered 74 total tackles. He also was a member of Yuma Catholic’s state championship team in 2014. An honor student, Callender plans to major in electrical engineering.

DEYON CAMPBELL

Campbell was a two-time Class 6A all-West District honoree at Hopkins High School who saw action all over the field, playing as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner. As a junior, he scored 12 touchdowns – seven receiving and five rushing. An honor roll student, he plans to pursue a degree in human services.

COLTON COOK

Cook played a key role for a Minot High School program that won two conference titles and also finished as state runner-up on two occasions during a three-year career at Minot High School. He was an honorable mention all-conference pick as a senior, while also serving as a team captain. A three-time academic all-conference honoree, he plans to study both operations management and music education at SDSU.

TYLER DEMARTA

Demartra played both cornerback and wide receiver for the highly ranked Homewood-Flossmoor High School program in the Chicago area, but missed most of his senior season due to injury. He averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game in basketball as a junior and also has competed in track and field. Demartra has yet to declare a major.

BEN DINKEL

Dinkel earned all-area and honorable mention Class A all-state honors from both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald at Kearney High School after averaging 39.9 yards per punt during the 2016 season. As a linebacker, he recorded 76 tackles. An academic all-conference honoree, Dinkel plans to major in advertising.

ARTHUR EGAN

Egan was a key member of Creighton Prep squads that reached the state championship game in 2014 and state semifinals in 2016. He earned a spot on the Omaha World Herald All-Metro First Team and all-state recognition from both the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star as a defensive lineman during his senior season, but is expected to play tight end with the Jackrabbits.

WYATT EWING

Ewing started at center for back-to-back state champion football teams and was a four-year letterman at Winner High School, earning all-state honors as a senior. He also has played on two state-qualifying basketball teams. An academic all-state selection in both football and basketball, Ewing is a member of the National Honor Society and a Regent Scholar. He plans to major in pharmacy.

JON GRUETZMACHER

Gruetzmacher surrendered only two sacks in his three years as a starting offensive lineman at Merrill High School. He was an all-state selection as a senior when he did not allow a sack, while also earning first-team all-conference honors for the second year in a row. An honor roll student, he intends to major in mechanical engineering.

ADAM HEIEN

Heien was a versatile offensive performer for Tea Area High School, earning all-state recognition at two different positions. During his junior season, he was an honorable mention all-state selection at wide receiver. As a senior, Heien was a first-team all-state honoree and honorable mention selection to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 after rushing for 586 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 11 receptions for 504 yards and six scores. His career totals consisted of more than 4,500 all-purpose yards, including 1,500 yards rushing and nearly 1,700 yards receiving. He plans to major in pre-medicine.

ISAIAH HILL

Hill earned first-team all-conference honors during his senior season at Minooka Community High School. He tallied more than 1,850 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns, including 965 receiving yards on 46 catches. Hill intends to major in pre-dentistry.

RASHIE HODGE

Hodge excelled on both sides of the ball in helping lead Mountain Pointe High School to the Class 6A state title game. An all-section linebacker, he tallied 60 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and a sack, and recorded two interceptions and a forced fumble. On offense, he rushed for 1,126 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 18 receptions for 383 yards and four scores. Hodge also has competed in basketball and track and field. He intends to pursue a degree in law.

ARON JOHNSON

Johnson was named district Most Valuable Offensive Lineman during his senior season at Chisago Lakes High School. A three-time all-district honoree, he started 28 games during his prep career. Johnson also has been an honorable mention all-conference tennis player and has served as a team captain in basketball. A member of the National Honor Society and the top-ranked student in his class, he intends to pursue a degree in pharmacy.

KROCKETT KROLIKOWSKI

Krolikowski anchored Winner’s back-to-back state championship football teams with strong play on both lines, earning Class 11B Player of the Year honors. A two-time all-state selection and member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, he led his team in tackles and sacks during both his junior and senior seasons, wrapping up his prep career with 114 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. An academic all-state selection, Krolikowski plans to pursue a pre-optometry degree.

EAGAN LICKISS

Lickiss was a three-year starter and earned first-team all-district honors his senior season at Indianola High School. In addition to football, Lickiss has lettered three times in track and field and twice in wrestling. He placed fifth in the heavyweight division at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament as a junior, finishing with a 38-11 record. A four-time academic all-conference honoree, he plans to major in biology.

MALIK LOFTON

Lofton earned all-Metro recognition from the Minneapolis Star Tribune during a standout career at Hopkins High School. He contributed both offensively and defensively throughout his prep career, scoring seven touchdowns and intercepting five passes as a junior. Lofton also has competed in the sprints and jumps during the track and field season. He plans to study sociology.

AUSTIN LOHSANDT

Lohsandt earned all-state honors twice as Madison High School won consecutive Class 11A state championships in 2015 and 2016. A three-year starter, Lohsandt anchored an offensive unit that tallied more than 4,000 yards of total offense his senior season. Along with football, Lohsandt also has competed in basketball and track and field. He has attained Eagle Scout status and has been active in a number of other organizations, including FFA and Future Business Leaders of the America. Lohsandt plans to major in mechanical engineering.

EDDIE MILLER

A local recruit, Miller earned first-team all-state honors in football and is the defending Class A state champion wrestler in the heavyweight division. A member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, Miller did not allow any sacks from his offensive tackle position during his junior and senior seasons and blocked for a pair of 1,500-yard rushers for Brookings High School. He also played on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 62 tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. In addition, Miller qualified for the 2016 state track and field meet in both the discus and shot put. A three-time academic all-region honoree, he plans to major in education.

KEENAN ORR

Orr was a record-setting quarterback at Clinton Central High School, but is expected to move to wide receiver at the collegiate level. He set school career records with 3,954 passing yards and 1,758 rushing yards while earning all-conference honors twice and all-county honors three times. Orr accounted for 64 career touchdowns – 37 passing and 27 rushing. He also was a four-year starter at safety, recording 176 tackles, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles. In addition, Orr has scored more than 1,000 career points and is a three-time all-conference honoree in track and field who has been part of a school-record 4×800-meter relay team. He also has been recognized for his work in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society.

BRENDAN ROTERT

Rotert anchored both lines for Spearfish High School, earning Class AA all-state recognition as an offensive lineman as a senior. A two-time all-conference selection, he recorded 57 tackles, a safety and forced fumble from his defensive line position in 2016. Rotert, whose older brother, Nate, is a nationally ranked wrestler for the Jackrabbits, also has competed in wrestling and has placed as high as fourth in the shot put at the state track and field meet. He intends to major in history and education.

DOMINIC SIMPSON

Simpson received all-Metro recognition twice as an offensive lineman at Papillion-LaVista South High School, but is expected to transition to defense with the Jackrabbits. As a defensive tackle, Simpson earned Class A All-ITG honors after totaling 40 tackles during his senior season with four sacks. He is expected to study business.

TYLEN SMALL

Small tallied 35 tackles and one interception during his senior season at Plantation High School. An honor roll student and recipient of a Broward County Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award, he plans to major in electrical engineering.

PIERRE STRONG

Strong earned all-state honors three times and was selected as the Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year at McClellan High School. He totaled 4,268 rushing yards and scored 57 touchdowns over his final two seasons en route to being honored on the All-USA Arkansas Football Team. Other honors included being named a finalist for the Landers Award, which is given to the top high school football player in Arkansas. Strong, who also has competed in track and field, plans to major in physical education.

JASON TITUS

Titus solidified an offensive line for an Andover High School program that won consecutive section championships in 2015 and 2016. He also has earned all-conference honors in the throwing in track and field, and qualified for the 2016 state meet in the shot put. An academic all-state honoree, Titus plans to major in exercise science.

NOAH URBANEK

Urbanek earned first-team all-state honors from the Omaha World Herald and first-team Super State recognition from the Lincoln Journal Star after tallying 69 tackles, three sacks and an interception during his senior season at Kearney High School. A three-time all-conference selection, he also was named 2016 Territory Defensive Player of the Year. Urbanek plans to major in operations management.

MITCH VAN BEEK

Van Beek has put together an outstanding all-around prep career in which he has excelled in four sports. In football, he earned first-team all-state recognition from both the Iowa Newspaper Association and the Des Moines Register, while also earning district most valuable player honors both on defense and special teams. His senior season totals include 422 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and two kickoff returns for touchdowns to go with an average of 32.6 yards per return. As a prep wrestler, he has racked up more than 100 career victories and qualified for the state tournament. He also has been a state placewinner as a member of Central Lyon High School’s 4×100 and 4×200-meter relay teams. Van Beek also has been a second-team all-state honoree in baseball. An honor student, he intends to major in biology.

JORDAN VELEZ

Velez displayed versatility as a two-year starter on both offense and defense for John Marshall High School. A team captain, he totaled 1,083 all-purpose yards and scored nine touchdowns. Over his two seasons in the starting lineup he saw action at running back, wide receiver, quarterback, cornerback and linebacker, as long as a return specialist. Velez plans to major in exercise science.

MICHAEL WANDMAKER

Wandmaker excelled on the field in both football and lacrosse at Andover High School. A two-time all-conference selection in football and a team captain, his career totals included 1,074 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns, along with nine rushing touchdowns, 108 tackles and seven interceptions. Wandmaker also has served as a team captain for his lacrosse team and has earned all-conference recognition three times.

XAVIER WARD

Ward was selected as Corn Belt Conference Most Valuable Player and earned first-team all-state recognition two times at Canistota High School. A member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, Ward totaled 32 tackles as a senior, including 11.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, while adding three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Ward also anchored Canistota’s offensive unit with strong blocking for a team that racked up 560 points en route to the Class 9A state title his junior season. He is the school record holder in the shot put and placed second in the event at the 2016 Class B state track and field meet. An honor student, Ward plans to major in exercise science.

ALEX WICKERSHAM

Wickersham earned all-state and all-conference honors after a standout senior season on both sides of the ball at Brandon Valley High School. An honorable mention Elite 45 selection by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader and a team captain, he totaled 37 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns. On the offensive end, he tallied 903 all-purpose yards and scored eight touchdowns. An academic all-state selection and a member of the National Honor Society, Wickersham plans to major in biology.

SEVEN WILSON

Wilson was a tackling machine at Park Hill School while being honored on all-state, all-district and all-metro first teams. As a junior, he led all Missouri high school players with 165 tackles, then tallied 136 stops with eight sacks as a senior. He is planning to major in business.

REECE WINKELMAN

Winkelman was named the USA Today Minnesota Defensive Player of the Year after registering 86 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, his senior season at Marshall High School. Along with earning all-district honors twice, he was selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Game. Winkelman’s career totals included 13 sacks and seven interceptions for a Marshall program that made back-to-back state playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.

SOCCER RECRUITS

Jackrabbit women’s soccer head coach Brock Thompson announced the addition of eight incoming freshman as part of Wednesday’s 2017 National Signing Day event.

The class includes six student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent.

The newest Jackrabbits are Molly Ballinger (Lakewood, Colo.), Stephanie Dashiell (Papillion, Neb.), Eleanor Dick (Harrisonville, Mo.), Rachel Hewitt (Cottage Grove, Minn.), Taylor Lock (Lakeville, Minn.), Marisa Shulz (Dakota Dunes, S.D.), Kaitlin Zabel (Lakeville, Minn.) and Allie Zueger (Bath, S.D.).

“It’s an exciting day as we welcome this group of new Jackrabbits,” Thompson said. “This unique group of players brings some great experience and variety to our current roster. We have a group of uniquely talented individuals that share a common passion for SDSU and the game of soccer.”

Profiles on the Jackrabbit newcomers are below …

Molly Ballinger Defender 5-4 Lakewood, Colo. Mullen HS

Set to graduate from Mullen High School (Lakewood, Colo.) in May 2017 … has not complete senior high school season … ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Colorado … All-State honorable mention pick in 2014 and 2016 … First Team All-Conference selection as a junior in 2016 … team reached state semifinals in 2016 … three-year letterwinner in soccer … lettered two years in basketball, where she was an All-State pick in 2015 and one year in football, earning 5A special teams player of the week honors in 2016 … Played club with Rush Select out of Denver, Colo., in 2012 and 2013 … Born Feb. 6, 1999 in Lakewood, Colo. … daughter of Tim and Stacy Ballinger … set to major in early education.

Thompson on Ballinger: “Molly is a solid defender. She can play anywhere across the back line. She is sound technically and reads the game well. Her distribution out of the back is solid.”

———-

Stephanie Dashiell Midfielder 5-0 Papillion, Neb. Papillion-LaVista South HS

Set to graduate from Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.) in May 2017 … has not completed senior high school season … four-year letterwinner in soccer and was a team captain in 2015 … injury cut 2016 high school season short… as a sophomore in 2015, scored six goals with five assists over 11 matches with high school team, earning an All-ITG honorable mention nod that season … played club with Omaha FC Elite 99 from 2009-16 and Nebraska ODP from 2010-16 … scored seven goals with Omaha FC club as a junior … Nebraska State Cup Champion with Nebraska ODP in 2012 and runner-up in 2013 … active in volunteering and coaching youth soccer … four-time academic honor roll member … earned Academic All-State honors in 2015 … was named Academic All-State by the Lincoln Journal Star in 2016 alongside earning the Award of Academic Excellence that year … born Sept. 21, 1999 in Omaha, Neb. … daughter of Lisa and Mike Dashiell … expected to major in exercise science.

Thompson on Dashiell: “Steph is a diminutive firecracker. She is good on the ball in tight spaces, great at running at defenses, and tenacious defensively. Steph’s passion for SDSU and Jackrabbit Soccer is contagious.”

———-

Eleanor Dick Forward 5-4 Harrisonville, Mo. Harrisonville HS

Set to graduate from Harrisonville High School (Harrisonville, Mo.) in May 2017 … has not completed senior soccer season … three-time letterwinner in soccer … led team in points, goals and assists all three seasons … three-time All-Conference First Team, All-Conference Academic First Team, All-District First Team and All-Region First Team selection … selected All-State honorable mention as a sophomore and junior (2015 and 2016) … record 30 points (10 goals, 10 assists) as a junior in 2016 … tallied 69 points (24 goals, 21 assists) as a sophomore in 2015 … finished freshman campaign in 2014 with 55 points (22 goals, 11 assists) … played club ball with Blue Valley Soccer Club Tsunami (2011-12), Sporting Blue Valley Rowdies (2012-16) and Sporting Blue Valley Sparta (2015-16) … two-time Kansas State Cup Champion (spring 2013 and fall 2014) while qualifying in fall 2013 … National Premiere League (NPL) Champion in 2013 while qualifying for the national tournament in 2014 … two-time Heartland Soccer League Champion (2011-12 U14 and 2013-14 U16) … Midwest Regional League (MRL) season champion in 2012-13 and an MRL season finalist in 2014-15 … served as class president all four years … National Honor Society member … attended Missouri Girls State program … born Aug. 13, 1998 in Overland Park, Kan. … daughter of Ray and Jenifer Dick … has two brothers, Abe and Nate … expected to major in psychology.

Thompson on Dick: “Eleanor is a player that has very deceptive speed. She loves to create opportunities for others but can also score goals when the chance presents itself.”

———

Rachel Hewitt Forward 5-3 Cottage Grove, Minn. Woodbury HS

Set to graduate from Woodbury High School (Woodbury, Minn.) in May 2017 … four-year letterwinner in soccer … All-Conference selection as a sophomore and senior … sat out junior and first half of senior seasons due to injury … named most dedicated in high school program from 2014-16 … voted as team most valuable player senior season (2016) … as a senior led team in goals (five) while adding three assists for 13 points … record nine points as a freshman (2013) with two goals and a team-leading five assists … played club ball with Minnesota Thunder Academy … National Honor Society member … earned school’s academic letter and academic award (4.0 GPA or above) as sophomore, junior and senior … active volunteer with youth soccer … born Dec. 17, 1998 in Minnesota … daughter of Shawn and Chevy Hewitt … plans to major in nursing.

Thompson on Hewitt: “Rachel is a dynamic attacking player that can take players on 1v1. Her strengths fit perfectly into our system and we look for to make a great impact. More importantly her drive to be better each day fit’s within our core values”

———-

Taylor Lock Goalkeeper 5-9 Lakeville, Minn. Lakeville North HS

Set to graduate in May 2017 from Lakeville North High School (Lakeville, Minn.) … three-year starter in soccer … holds Minnesota State High School League records for career shutouts (20) and single-season shutouts (20 in 2016) … two-time All-State and All-Conference selection (2015 and 2016) while earning All-Conference Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore (2014) … selected the NSCAA Minnesota State Player of the Week three times in her career … helped her high school team towards three consecutive Section Championships, earning a spot in the state tournament all three years … high school squad named conference champions during her junior and senior seasons … played club with Minnesota Thunder Academy until 2015-16 and won the 2015 North American Cup (ECNL) … joined the Minneapolis United for club in 2016-17 and played National League … active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes … born July 12, 1999 in St. Paul, Minn. … daughter of Troy and Emily Lock … major is undecided.

Thompson on Lock: “Taylor is our Goalkeeper for this class. She is a great young woman with a strong work ethic. She is very technical and is constantly training to improve herself. She’s also a great leader and tremendous teammate”

———-

Marisa Schulz Forward 5-7 Dakota Dunes, S.D. Dakota Valley HS

Set to graduate from Dakota Valley High School (Dakota Dunes, S.D.) in May 2017 … high school did not sponsor a varsity soccer team … played club ball with TriState Revolution and Dakota Alliance … Dakota Alliance squad won US Youth Soccer State Cup and was a Midwest Regional Soccer Contender in 2015 and 2017 … club team earned a berth to US Club Soccer Midwest Regionals in 2016 … four-year letterwinner in cross country and track and field … four-time qualifier and three-time medalist for state cross country … took 10th as a freshman, 11th as a sophomore and 12th as a senior … state qualifier all three years in track (has not completed senior track and field season) … seven-time track and field medalist … took fourth place in medley relay as a freshman (2013-14) … as a sophomore (2014-15) claimed state title in the 3,200 meter race, finished second in the medley relay and third in both the 1,600 meter relay and 1,600 meter race … team finished fourth at 2015 state meet … as a junior (2015-16) took fifth in 3,200 meter run at state … named school’s outstanding female athlete as a freshman while earning cross country MVP and Best of the Class honors all four years and track and field MVP honors as a sophomore … National Honor Society member … Principle’s List Honor Roll (4.0) all four years … Two-time National Honor Society Double Up Award winner (2015-16, 2016-17) … National Honor Society President as a senior … Future Business Leaders of America participant as a junior and senior while serving as a historian in 2016-17 … born Dec. 31,1998 in Sioux City, Iowa … daughter of Noel and Jennifer Schulz … plans to major in chemical engineering.

Thompson on Shulz: “Marissa is a dynamic front-runner with a great left-foot. She can beat players 1v1 and cross dangerous balls into the box for on-rushing teammates. Her drive and passion to be a Jackrabbit has be on display for years.”

———-

Kaitlin Zabel Defender 5-1 Lakeville, Minn. Lakeville South HS

Set to graduate from Lakeville South High School (Lakeville, Minn.) in May 2017 … three-time All-Conference selection from 2014-16 … named All-State as a junior in 2015 … picked as school’s most valuable player three consecutive years (2014-16) … led team with 29 points behind 12 goals and five assists as a junior (2015), tied for second in South Suburban Conference … served as high school team captain as a senior … played club ball with Minnesota Thunder Academy … club team won Minnesota State Cup (2013) and was USA Cup Champions in 2013 and 2015 … club team was ECNL National Champions in 2014 while qualifying for nationals in 2014 and 2016 … club team was two-time MYSA Premier League Champions in 2015-16 … National Honor Society member … earned the Lakeville South Academic Achievement Awards, South Suburban Conference Interscholastic Award and Lakeville South Certificate of Achievement in Social Studies and Physical Education/Health while being an honor roll member all four years of high school … born April 4, 1999 in Texas … daughter of Rob and Lisa Zabel … intended major is Biology.

Thompson on Zabel: “Katie just goes about her business and finds a way to keep making play after play. She is the type of player who makes everyone around her look better by her consistency. She’s played in a ton of big games for her club team and we’re excited for her to continue to do that at SDSU”

———-

Allie Zueger Midfielder 5-2 Bath, S.D. Aberdeen Central HS

Set to graduate from Aberdeen Central High School (Aberdeen, S.D.) in May 2017 … finished her high school career with 19 goals and 30 assists for 68 points, posting a 57.1 shots on goal percentage … as a senior in 2016 tallied 23 points with eight goals and seven assists behind a 58.2 shots on goal percentage … two-time First Team All-Eastern South Dakota Conference selection in 2016-17 … named to Soccer 605’s Elite 11 AA Girl’s team in 2016 and 2017 … selected to South Dakota ODP Regional team first three years of high school (2013-16) … voted team’s most valuable player in 2015 … Gatorade South Dakota High School Player of the Year nominee as a sophomore and junior … named South Dakota ODP Female Player of the Year as a freshman … South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association All-tournament Team member in 2013 … qualified for state track meet as a sophomore and junior … made Dean’s List all four years … active with church volunteering … born Oct. 17, 1998 in Aberdeen, S.D. … daughter of John and Jody Zueger … plans to major in physical therapy.

Thompson on Zueger: “We have been keeping an eye on Allie since she was pretty young. She is a spunky, tough, electric player that can play pretty much anywhere on the field. Allie has a great balance intelligence and intensity within her game.”