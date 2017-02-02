SDSU Men Roll Past Western Illinois

Jacks get great balance in huge win over Leathernecks

by Mark Ovenden

Brookings, SD…South Dakota State saw five players reach double figures and cruised to a 98-65 win over Western Illinois in front of 2,017 fans Wednesday evening at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (10-14, 3-6 Summit League) outscored the Leathernecks, 62-20, in the paint and shot 57.6 percent from the field. SDSU hit 15 of 17 from the charity stripe as well.

WIU (7-13, 4-5 Summit League) shot 42.3 percent in the game and was led by C.J. Duff’s 16 points. The Leathernecks hit eight 3-pointers on the night with three from Duff.

SDSU won the rebounding battle as well, 39-23, and used 11 offensive rebounds to help with a 20-2 advantage in second half points.

Michael Orris led the team with 18 points on the night, dishing out eight assists while commiting zero turnovers at the point. Reed Tellinghuisen dropped 17 with three 3-pointers and Mike Daum and Skyler Flatten both had 16 points. Tellinghuisen, Daum and Flatten all had five rebounds for the Jacks. Chris Howell was in double figures as well with 15 points.

Lane Severyn and Tevin King each had a team-high six boards for SDSU.

SDSU fell behind 8-2 in the opening two minutes before the Jacks outscored the Leathernecks 26-7 over the next eight minutes. That burst included runs of seven, four, nine and six unanswered to give SDSU a 28-15 lead with 10 minutes to go in the half.

A scoring drought of four-plus minutes struck the Jacks as WIU climbed back within single digits (28-21), but SDSU responded with a 12-2 run (with 10 straight) to move SDSU up 17 (38-23) at 2:16.

The final 90 seconds saw the Leathernecks cut into the lead slightly, but the Jacks still carried a double-digit lead into the half, ahead 45-34.

SDSU shot 56.3 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes while WIU was 45.8 percent on field goals.

Michael Orris led the Jacks with 12 points at the break, going perfect from the field (5 of 5) and at the line (2 of 2) while dishing four assists. Reed Tellinghuisen had 11 for SDSU in the half behind all three of the Jacks’ 3-pointers. Mike Daum had eight points while Lane Severyn led the team with six first half rebounds.

The Jacks’ advantage shrunk to five (49-44) through the first three and a half minutes of the second half before SDSU shut the early rally down with 10 straight to lead, 59-44, just past the under-16 media. Daum, Tevin King, Tellinghuisen and Severyn all scored in that run.

Inside eight minutes to go with SDSU ahead 18 (74-68), Skyler Flatten hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to move SDSU’s lead past 20 before King picked up a steal on the other end and threw down a one-handed slam that brought Jackrabbit fans to their feet. Those plays were part of a larger 19-4 run over a span of more than five minutes that moved SDSU ahead 29 (86-57) with 5:40 to play. That rally included two seperate 7-0 runs after a 5-0 spurt started the push.

The final five minutes saw WIU slow the Jackrabbit rallies, but SDSU pushed its lead over 30 points on a Severyn 3-pointer with 1:41 to play before Beau Brown sunk the game’s final basket, hitting a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining for his first career points.

Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger

On the win …

“It felt great. I thought our guys defensively were really locked in the second half and did a great job guarding the dribble and that led a lot to our offense, so really excited bout our guys’ effort.”

On Tevin King‘s defensive play …

The job he did on (Garret) Covington was phenomenal. I mean he kept it in front and guarded the dribble and took him out of his rhythm. He’s (Covington) one of the best scorers in the league and has been for years and Tevin’s energy the second half was phenomenal.”

On balanced effort …

“People are going to try and play Mike Daum different ways and we’ve got to have other guys step up and get the scoring load. How they guard him in ball streams, i thought our guys did a good job at attacking the paint. I think it was 60-something points we scored in the paint and that’s with Mike having 10 or 12 of those, so I thought our guys did a really good job.”

On team’s mindset the final month of the season …

“I think we need to keep getting better. We’ve won three of four now. I think the energy we’re playing with needs to keep getting better, our mindsets we need to keep improving. We’ve got two guys our with injuries in league play that are averaging 20 points and rebound for us. We need guys to step up and we’ve got that in Tevin (King), Lane Severyn, Skyler Flatten, a lot of the guys are stepping up in a big way.”

Game Notes

WIU won the season’s earlier matchup in Macomb, Ill., 82-74, back on Jan. 4.

Lane Severyn earned his first career start.

Mike Daum reached double figures for the 52nd time in his career.

Mike Daum entered the night with 1,082 career points and was 34th on SDSU’s scoring list. With 14 points on the evening, he now sits tied for 29th on SDSU’s scoring list with 1,098 career points.

SDSU shot 56.3 percent in the first half from the field. The Jacks have shot 50 percent or better in four of their last five first halves.

South Dakota State had five players in double figures for the third time this season. SDSU last did it was Jan. 7, 2017 against Omaha.

11 Jackrabbits saw time for SDSU in the game.

What’s Next

South Dakota State closes its two-game homestand Saturday, Feb. 4 when Oral Roberts comes to town. The Jacks and Golden Eagles tip at 4:30 p.m., as part of a triple-header Satruday with the women’s basketball and wrestling teams.