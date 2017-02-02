Sioux Falls Mayor Announces Top 10 Wins For City In 2016

Number One On Mayor's List: City Government Lived Within Its Means

by Jill Johnson

Each year, Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether puts together a list of ‘Top 10 Wins’ for the city. In 2016, the new Midco Aquatic Center, City Administration Building and the success of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center all made the cut, but his number one might surprise you.

“The number one win for the City of Sioux Falls in 2016 was… we lived within our means,” said Huether.

Number one because of softening sales tax revenue. Huether says it forced all 12 departments within the city to reduce spending in 2016.

Huether said, “We really had to rally as a team to make sure we fulfilled our commitment and that is to manage the cities finances the way that you would do at home, the way that you would do at your church, the way that you would do at your small or large business too.”

Huether says despite a lot of debate and disagreement, the new City Administration Building is the Mayor’s second biggest win. When the current building was constructed, the population was 37,500 people, today the city has 178,500.

Huether said, “We’ve increased the size five times since 1936.”

The third on his win list: the city’s low unemployment rate. He says it has been ranked the lowest in the nation for four straight years.

Number four is the Midco Aquatic Center, which Huether says recently held one of the largest swim meets in state history.

“This is the project that has eluded us as a community for a long, long time, but we tackled it as a collaborative investment that we knew was so sorely missing, so sorely needed,” Huether said.

Fifty-million-dollars in development in downtown, the $12 million hotel and conference center near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, and the events center’s success all made the list. Last year, Huether says the PREMIER Center made $2.1 million in net revenue compared to $1.9 in 2015.

Rounding out the top 10 included infrastructure improvements, including the 12th Street Bridge project and sanitary sewer upgrades, as well as the implementation of new software and pension reform.

For a complete list of top wins from each department, click here.