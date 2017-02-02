SMSU Football Signings

by Mark Ovenden

SMSU football inks 27 on national signing day

MARSHALL, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State University head football coach Cory Sauter announced today the signing of 26 high school and one transfer student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and football careers at SMSU. Today’s announcement came on the first day student-athletes are allowed to sign National Letters of Intent.

Today’s list of signees includes student-athletes from seven different states including Minnesota (14), Wisconsin (5), Iowa (3), South Dakota (2), Illinois (1), Nebraska (1), and Washington (1).

The list of signees includes six offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, four linebackers, three defensive backs, three athletes, two wide receivers, one tight end, one running back, one quarterback and one kicker.

“We are excited for the 27 student-athletes who have decided to make SMSU their home for the next four to five years,” Sauter said. “We have built a very competitive football program over the last several years and this year’s class certainly will help continue that trend. I would like to thank our coaching staff for all their recruiting efforts over the last year. The 2017 class will create depth and competition within our football program; something that is essential for us to continue to grow. I cannot wait to get these student-athletes on campus and begin this journey together.”

Southwest Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II school located in Marshall and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. SMSU concluded the 2016 season with a record of 5-6.

SMSU is scheduled to begin spring practice on March 27 and will open the 2017 season tentatively on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a home conference game versus St. Cloud State at Mattke Field at the Schwan Regional Event Center.

MINNESOTA

Zion Allen, LB, 6-1, 205, Osseo, Minn. (Maple Grove HS)

Prepped at Maple Grove HS for coach Matt Lombardi … three-year letter winner … all-district honoree … three-year letter winner in basketball … son of Latonia Daniels.

Chris Bain, Athlete, 5-11, 192, Grand Meadow, Minn. (Grand Meadow HS)

Prepped at Grand Meadow HS for coach Gary Sloan … Minnesota Mr. Football finalist … holds school record with 99 touchdowns … team captain … played in Minnesota all-star game … rushed for 2,235 yards and 43 touchdowns during senior season … finished career with more than 5,000 rushing yards … also in wrestling … son of Christina Bain.

Nick Cayler, OL, 6-5, 280, Delano, Minn. (Delano HS)

Prepped at Delano HS for coach Merrill Pavlovich … team captain in football and basketball … three-year letter winner in both sports … recorded 35 tackles and a sack during senior season … also caught 11 passes for 119 yards … racked up 76 tackles in career with three sacks … also in basketball … son of Mitch and Kristy Cayler.

Carter Damlo, TE, 6-5, 210, Waconia, Minn. (Waconia HS)

Prepped at Waconia HS for coach Sam Baker … three-year letter winner … caught 53 passes for 590 yards and four touchdowns in career … also in basketball … son of Troy and Victoria Simonson.

Lucas Fisher, DB, 6-1, 185, Rochester, Minn. (Century HS)

Prepped at Century HS for coach Jon Vik … three-time all-conference … third team all-state as a senior … finished with 41 tackles and one interception as a senior … finished career with 16 interceptions and 128 tackles … also competes in track & field … son of Jodi and Brent Fisher.

Damien Gordon, WR, 6-3, 200, Crystal, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)

Prepped at Robbinsdale Cooper HS for coach Willie Howard … named all-district … all-area honorable mention … finished with 46 receptions for 621 yards and five touchdowns … son of Jenny Kalvik.

Bobby Hosch, LB, 6-0, 229, Fridley, Minn. (Columbia Heights HS)

Prepped at Columbia Heights HS for coach Matt Townsend … four-year letter winner … two-time all-district honoree … all-district defensive MVP … finished with 95 tackles, nine for loss and 3.5 sacks during senior season … also multi-year letter winner in wrestling and baseball … son of Mike and Jane Hosch.

Jake Hendricks, LB, 6-1, 215, Waconia, Minn. (Waconia HS)

Prepped at Waconia HS for coach Sam Baker … team captain … named team most improved … recorded 89 tackles with three sacks and three touchdowns as a senior … also in baseball … son of LeRoy and Karen Hendricks.

Shad Kebaso, DB, 5-10, 170, St. Paul, Minn. (Harding HS)

Prepped at Harding HS for coach Michael Houston … two-time all-district … team captain … all-district co-offensive player of the year … finished with more than 1,500 all-purpose yards with 18 touchdowns … recorded three interceptions … racked up more than 40 touchdowns in career … son of David Kebaso.

Tony Madison, DL, 6-3, 245, Crystal, Minn. (Robbinsdale Cooper HS)

Prepped at Robbinsdale Cooper HS for coach Willie Howard … two-time all-conference honorable mention … two-time team captain … earned all-conference honors in track & field … son of Angie and Phil Madison.

Isaiah Nelson, Athlete, 5-8, 165, Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)

Prepped at Hutchinson HS for coach Andy Rostburg … rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior … named all-district … most valuable running back in the district … team captain … finished career rushing for more than 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns … two-time conference champ in triple jump … finished third at state in triple jump … son of Jim and Sara Nelson.

Bryce Oslund, OL, 6-4, 245, Lakeville, Minn. (North HS)

Prepped at Lakeville North HS for coach Brian Vossen … blocked for Minnesota Mr. Football honoree who rushed for 1,900 yards … helped lead team to state quarterfinals … son of Scott and Bridget Oslund.

Shane Sande, LB, 5-11, 232, Lakeville, Minn. (Apple Valley HS)

Prepped at Apple Valley HS for coach Chad Clendening … three-year letter winner … two-time honorable mention all-district … team captain … recorded 92 tackles with six for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior … also scored one defensive touchdown … racked up more than 200 career tackles with 15 for loss and 9.5 sacks … also letter winner in track & field … son of Todd and Joanne Sande.

Zach Scholten, QB, 6-6, 186, Hills, Minn. (Hills-Beaver Creek HS)

Prepped at Hills-Beaver Creek HS for coach Rex Metzer … four-year letterwinner … three-time all-conference honoree … completed 324 passes for more than 4,400 yards and 60 touchdowns … all-conference in basketball and track & field … placed fifth at state in high jump … son of Kraig and Kristi Scholten.

WISCONSIN

German Fitzgerald, DL, 6-2, 220, Milwaukee, Wis. (Wisconsin Lutheran HS)

Prepped at Wisconsin Lutheran HS for coach Joel Radue … three-year letter winner … first team all-conference and first team all-region … 42 tackles with six for loss and four sacks as a senior … member of 2014 state championship team … state qualifier in wrestling … son of Karla Wade and George Fitzgerald.

Tom Rakestraw, OL, 6-5, 280, Janesville, Wis. (Milton HS)

Prepped at Milton HS for coach Lee … four-year letter winner … honorable mention all-conference … also competes in wrestling and track & field … son of Matt and Melissa Rakestraw.

Waylon Quilling, DT, 6-3, 253, Menomonie, Wis. (Menomonie HS)

Prepped at Menomonie HS for coach Joe Labuda … second team all-conference as a senior … member of conference championship team … honorable mention all-conference as a junior … son of Mark and Lisa Quilling.

Connor Wigand, OL, 6-2, 260, Manitowoc, Wis. (Lincoln HS)

Prepped at Lincoln HS for coach Rick Ducat … three-year letter winner … two-time all-conference … two-time All-Manitowoc County … team captain … team Lineman of the Year as a senior … also all-conference honoree in track & field … son of Bruce and Debra Wigand.

Mike Witkowski, DE, 6-4, 233, Milwaukee, Wis. (Greendale HS)

Prepped at Greendale HS for coach Rob Stoltz … first team all-conference as senior on offense and defense … honorable mention all-state … named first team all-conference as junior … recorded 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks during senior season … also competes in track & field … son of Jon and Jeanne Witkowski.

IOWA

Skyler Crew, K, 6-0, 180, Urbandale, Iowa (Waukee HS)

Prepped at Waukee HS for coach Scott Carlson … named Iowa Preps all-state second team as a senior … also named Iowa Newspaper Association third team all-state … finished 8 for 12 on field goals and 43 of 43 on PATs as a senior … booted a career-long 49-yard field goal during senior season … connected on 18 career field goals … made 167 of 172 PATs in career … member of three district championship teams … also in soccer and basketball … son of Steve and Melissa Crew.

Dakota Jaeschke, WR, 6-2, 201, Moorland, Iowa (Southeast Valley HS)

Prepped for Southeast Valley HS for coach Mike Swieter … four-year letter winner … team captain … first team all district … first team all-state Des Moines Register … first team All State Iowa Newspaper Association … led Class 2A in yards per receptions … also played baseball, soccer and basketball … son of Heith and Amy Jaeschke.

Ben Toot, OL, 6-5, 270, Nevada, Iowa (Nevada HS)

Prepped at Nevada HS for coach Andy Kleeman … three-year letter winner … son of Molly Toot and the late Paul Too.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Jacob Hojer, OL, 6-6, 260, Oldham, S.D. (Oldham-Ramona HS)

Prepped at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland HS for coach Jason Hanson … five-year letter winner … two-time team Lineman of the Year … team captain … also a starter in basketball and baseball … member of National Honor Society … son of Jay and Michelle Hojer.

Bennet Trygstad, DE, 6-4, 247, Nunda, S.D. (Rutland HS)

Prepped at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland HS for coach Jason Hanson … team MVP … first team all-conference … selected to South Dakota All-Star team … recorded 86 tackles and four sacks as a senior … also had four fumble recoveries … racked up 79 tackles as a junior … five-time letter winner … also in basketball and track … son of Eric and Karen Trygstad.

ILLINOIS

Brenton Shaw, RB, 5-10, 175, Roscoe, Ill. (Harlem HS)

Prepped at Harlem HS for coach Jim Morrow … holds school and conference career rushing record … all-state honorable mention … holds school single-game rushing record of 450 yards … finished career with 3,582 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns … son of Brent and Andrell Shaw.

NEBRASKA

Trey Sachs, Athlete, 5-9, 170, Elkhorn, Neb. (Elkhorn HS)

Prepped at Elkhorn HS for coach Mark Wortman … three-year letter winner … team captain … selected all-conference and all-district … rushed for 1,080 yards with 22 total touchdowns … all-state honorable mention … academic all-state … also in track & field … son of Chuck and Carol Sachs.

WASHINGTON

Maurice Hunter, DB, 6-1, 190, Tacoma, Wash. (Washington HS / College of Siskiyous)

Transfer from College of the Siskiyous in Weed, Calif. … played two seasons for coach Charlie Roche … finished with 16 tackles and one interception in 2016 … scholar athlete … 2013 graduate of Washington HS … played for coach Von Ruden … four-year letterwinner … team captain … also played basketball … son of Adrian and Darryl Hunter.