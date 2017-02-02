South Dakota Lawmakers Introduce Ban On Abortion Procedure

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A measure introduced by South Dakota lawmakers aims to ban a certain type of second-trimester abortion in the state.

A similar bill cleared several steps in 2015 but was ultimately tabled. The procedure is known medically as dilation-and-extraction. The bill calls it “dismemberment abortion.”

The National Abortion Rights Action League calls the language “deliberately inflammatory.” Samantha Spawn of NARAL Pro-Choice South Dakota says it would ban the safest procedure for second-trimester abortions.

The bill would make performing them a felony except in medical emergencies, and would allow certain relatives to sue providers.

Planned Parenthood, which operates South Dakota’s only abortion clinic, which is in Sioux Falls, says it doesn’t perform the procedure in South Dakota. However, some hospitals use it when a woman’s life is in danger.