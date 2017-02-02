USD Football Signings

USD Football Signings

by Mark Ovenden

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of 24 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced the addition of Cody Jennings as a mid-year transfer, and that seven other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

“I am excited to introduce a tremendous group of young men who are going to put a stamp on the future of our program,” said Nielson, now entering his second season with the Coyotes. “We had two priorities and we were able to secure both of them. One was getting quality at every position that adds to our current roster. The second was addressing depth in the offensive and defensive lines.”

Indeed, linemen make up more than half of the entire class. Also included are three linebackers, three defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs, a quarterback and a long snapper. Nielson and his staff also added a punter/place-kicker in Dominic Long from Gothenburg, Neb., to help fill the void left by All-American Miles Bergner.

“We were able to sign a large class because we had a large amount of interest,” said Nielson. “Our program has momentum from playing the schedule that we do and we have demonstrated that we can play at a high level with anybody in the country. The commitment our university is making, signified by the new facilities and Dome renovations on the horizon, are the kinds of things that get young men excited about the future. We have a great university to represent.”

The class includes players from nine states including Iowa (8), Minnesota (4), Kansas (4), Illinois (4), South Dakota (3), Florida (3), Missouri (3), Nebraska (2) and Wisconsin (1).

“Our class represents a combination of things,” said Nielson. “It represents the fact that we are highly committed to recruiting regionally. It also represents areas we have continued strong relationships like St. Louis and Florida. This class speaks highly to the work our staff did and the interest and excitement there is in Coyote football.”

The Coyotes return 43 of 60 letter winners from last year’s squad. Included are nine returning starters on offense and five on defense. The 2017 season opener is Sept. 2 at Drake.

An alphabetical listing of all 32 players follows:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Sam Ambrogio OL 6-4 295 St. Charles, Ill. St. Charles North HS
Kolade Amusan LB 6-2 205 Woodbury, Minn. Woodbury HS
William Blaser OL 6-3 290 Peosta, Iowa Western Dubuque HS
Darion Bolden DB 5-10 170 St. Louis, Mo. Trinity Catholic HS
Kody Case WR 5-10 165 Lake City, Iowa South Central Calhoun HS
Luke Chuol DE 6-3 250 Circle Pines, Minn. Centennial HS
Tyler Ciurej OL 6-4 300 Bellevue, Neb. Bellevue West HS
Jack Clement OL 6-3 300 Springfield, Ill. Sacred Heart-Griffin HS
Jack Cochrane LB 6-3 205 Mount Vernon, Iowa Mount Vernon HS
Jackson Coker DL 6-3 270 Cedar Rapids, Iowa Kennedy HS
Reggie Crawford WR 6-2 200 St. Louis, Mo. Chaminade HS
Lincoln Gibbs RB 5-11 200 Claremont, S.D. Langford Area HS
Matt Gilray OL 6-3 290 Burnsville, Minn. Burnsville HS
Dalton Godfrey LS 6-1 215 Cedar Falls, Iowa Cedar Falls HS
Kai Henry RB 5-8 185 Miami, Fla. Northwestern HS
Cody Jennings OL 6-5 290 Kismet, Kan. Southwestern Heights HS
Alex Jensen TE 6-7 215 Plymouth, Minn. Wayzata HS
Jonathan Joanis DB 6-1 200 Orlando, Fla. Boone HS
Peter Klug DL 6-5 255 Overland Park, Kan. Blue Valley North HS
Nathan Kneifl TE 6-5 215 Lawton, Iowa Lawton-Bronson HS
Dominic Long K/P 5-10 180 Gothenburg, Neb. Gothenburg HS
Jakob Parks QB 6-4 200 Clearwater, Fla. Clearwater Central Catholic HS
Ty Paulsen OL 6-6 255 Pierre, S.D. T.F. Riggs HS
John Pempek DL 6-3 310 Springfield, Ill. Sacred Heart-Griffin HS
Riley Peters DE 6-5 210 Vermillion, S.D. Vermillion HS
Braden Schneider OL 6-6 270 McLouth, Kan. Jefferson County North HS
Nathan Schultz DL 6-4 270 Hartland, Wis. Arrowhead Union HS
Weston Schultz LB 6-3 215 Mason City, Iowa Mason City HS
Cam Seck OL 6-4 285 Paola, Kan. Paola HS
Jordan Sommerville DB 6-0 180 St. Louis, Mo. Lutheran North HS
Mitch Stanley DL 6-5 260 Glenwood, Iowa Glenwood HS
Austin Wallace OL 6-5 295 Metamora, Ill. Metamora Township HS

 

