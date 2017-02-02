USF Football/Soccer Signings

by Mark Ovenden

USF HC Jon Anderson announces 2017 football signing class of 26

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls head football coach Jon Anderson announced today that 26 student-athletes have signed to play football with the Cougars and enroll at USF for classes in 2017.

The USF class is one that includes a strong influx of area talent along with several standouts from the region and across the nation.

“We are really excited about the incoming class,” said Anderson, who was named USF’s 21st head coach on Dec. 6. “We had a short window with this class but we are pleased with how student-athletes and their families accepted us into their home and in making a decision about their future. Overall, we are pleased that we were able to find quality in the recruits that signed with us,” said Anderson.

“This class exudes high character, strong academic focus and are a highly motivated group, who will do great things athletically and in the classroom,” he said. “I would like to especially thank the staff for their dedicated work, current team members for their support and the university community for their tremendous support throughout our short time here, including welcoming our families and taking active role in the recruiting process.”

As listed by position, the Cougars added to the roster six offensive linemen, four tight ends, three defensive backs, three punters/kickers, three defensive linemen, two wide receivers, two quarterbacks, two running backs and a linebacker.

USF, which has 23 consecutive winning seasons, including five straight in the NSIC, captured their first-ever NSIC Championship in 2016. The Cougars, which returns 14 starters and 37 letter winners in 2017, recorded their first-ever unbeaten regular season (11-0) during a program-best 12-1 season in 2016. The Cougars, ranked in 35 straight national polls and #8 in both the AFCA Coaches and D2Football.com final DII polls, earned its third straight postseason appearance and second straight NCAA DII playoff appearance. USF hosted two home playoff games in 2016 for the first time, including its first playoff win. In DII, USF owns a 52-16 record (.765) and a 45-10 (.818) record in NSIC play.

University of Sioux Falls Football Recruiting Class of 2017

Bios —

John Boisen, P, 6-0, 190, Garrison, Iowa (Union Community HS)

Notes: Starred for Union Community Knights and coach Joe Hadachek on the 2A State football runner-up…named All-District from 2014-16…selected All-Conference…had a 37.6 yard average on 27 punts with a long of 60 yards…also played receiver, recording 40 receptions for 590 yards and three TDs… son of Todd and Jill Boisen.

Jermaine Broadnax, WR, 6-2, 190, Chicago, Ill. (Phillips Academy HS)

Notes: Standout wide receiver at Phillips High School for head coach Troy McAllister…accumulated 30 receptions for 600 yards and 10 TDs for the Wildcats…named All-Conference…also ran track and played basketball…son of Pamela McCrary.

Noah Burchardt, TE, 6-3, 225, Beaver Dam, Wisc. (Beaver Dam HS)

Notes: Standout tight end and linebacker at Beaver Dam High School for head coach Steve Kuenzi…recorded nine receptions for 131 yards and a TD…had 23 tackles, two sacks and blocked a kick…also played basketball and ran track…son of Matt and Jen Burchardt.

Thomas Chapin, K/P, 6-2, 201, Fair Haven, N.J. (Rumson Fair Haven Regional HS)

Notes: named first team all-shore at Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School…selected second team on Group Three Coaches All-Division team… played for coach Jerry Schulte…had 29 punts, placing 19 inside the 20 and six inside the 10-yard line…average hang time of 4.5 seconds…made five of seven field goals with long of 37 yards ….son of Lawrence and Alison Chapin.

Darrion Conrad, WR, 5-10, 170, Maywood, Ill. (Addison Trail HS)

Notes: Played at Addison Trail HS for head coach Paul Parpet…had 47 receptions for 643 yards…twice named All District and All conference…selected twice to all-state squad in track…son of Juliette Conrad.

Cooper Critchfield, DL, 6-2, 240, Levelland, Texas (Levelland HS)

Notes: Standout defensive lineman at Levelland High School for head coach Jared Anderson…named first team All-District as a defensive line…part of a squad that reached the Texas state quarterfinals…recorded 52 solo tackles with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss…also deflected three passes… son of Mark and Casey Critchfield.

Bryce Couch, OL, 6-4, 260, Trenton, Ohio (Edgewood HS)

Notes: Starred at Edgewood High School for head coach Scott Clemmons…as senior, named finalist for NFF Cincinnati Chapter “That’s My Boy” award…nominee for the NFF Cincinnati Lineman of the Year…named first team Journal News All-Area…selected 1st team Cincinnati Enquire Fall All-Star…honorable mention All-Ohio honoree…selected honorable mention All-Tri-State preseason team…as junior named first team All-Southwest Ohio Conference, first team Journal All-Area, honorable mention All-Southwest Ohio (All-District), honorable mention All-Tri-State and honorable mention Cincinnati Enquire Fall All Star….son of Brett and Judy Couch.

Ian Fieber, QB, 6-2, 190, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Mission Viejo HS/San Jose State/Riverside CC)

Notes: Starred at Riverside City College after redshirting at San Jose State…at Riverside City College, completed 61.2 percent, threw for 2,650 yards and 24 TDs…a three-star recruit from Mission Viejo (Calif.) High…played for head coach Bob Johnson…led prep team to a 22-2 win-loss record and two C.I.F. Southern Section second round playoff appearances…native of Harbor City, Calif., completed 60.9 percent (314-of-515) of his passes with 19 interceptions for 5,394 yards and 49 TDs in two seasons…named 2013 South Coast League Most Valuable Player…two-time, first-team all-league choice also was a third-team All-State underclassman pick by CalHiSports.com… second-team All-County selection as a junior…has uncle, Sean Fieber, who was member of 1986 Notre Dame Soccer Team…son of Derek and Tracy Fieber.

Joseph Free, DB, 5-11, 178, Centreville, Va. (Westfield HS)

Notes: starred on defense at Westfield High School for head coach Kyle Simmons…earned All-District, All-Region and All-State honors as a member of the Bulldogs…accumulated five interceptions and 27 tackles…joins Westfield HS teammate Rehman Johnson on USF squad…also played Lacrosse… son of Greg Free and Becky Free.

Shaunard Harts, CB, 5-11, 180, Elk Grove, Calif. (Sacramento City College)

Notes: At Sacramento City College, recorded 33 tackles, 21 solo stops, four pass breakups and two interceptions…during his senior year at Elk Grove HS, had 35 tackles, 19 solo stops, four interceptions and six pass breakups…played for Chris Nixon at Elk Grove HS…twice named to All-Metro Conference squad, earning second team and first team honors…named cornerback on All-Delta Conference Valley squad…son of Shaunard and Jessica Harts.

Jack Hinton – HB, 6-2, 220, LaCrosse, Wis. (Logan HS)

Notes: Named first team as a junior and second team as a senior on the Mississippi Valley All-Conference Team…selected team captain at Logan HS for head coach Casey Knoble…as senior hauled in 24 receptions for 314 yards with two TDs for the Rangers…son of Jody Hinton and Todd Hinton.

Rehman Johnson, QB, 6-2, 190, Centreville, Va. (Westfield HS)

Notes: Starred at quarterback for Westfield High School Bulldogs, which won the 6A State Title in Virginia in both 2015 and 2016…as a senior, led squad to a 13-2 record and a state championship with a 34-28 overtime win in the over Chesapeake’s Oscar Smith HS in 2016…as a senior completed 125-of-234 passes for 2,282 yards with 35 TDs and only five interceptions…also rushed for 415 yards on 104 carries with eight TDs… played for head coach Kyle Simmons, helping team to a 27-3 record in final two seasons with two district, regional and state titles in the process…named 2016 Concorde District Offensive Player of the Year…named 6A North first team All-Region quarterback and was a 6A second team All-State selection…named RecruitNoVa.com Player of the Year in 2016…in 2015 directed Westfield High to a 49-42 triple overtime win over Oscar Smith HS in the 6A title game…final two games of high school, accumulated eight TD passes…also participated in basketball (three years) and baseball…joins fellow Westfield HS teammate Joey Free on USF squad…son of Michael and Usma Johnson.

Andrew Johnson, OG, 6-3, 305, Milford, Ohio, (Milford HS)

Notes: Starred on the offensive lines at Milford High School for head coach Shane Elkin…named first team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference (ECC)…selected second team All-Region…was also picked second team All-City and first team All-Cincinnati All-Stars…as a junior, named second team All-ECC and was presented the Eagle award (Team MVP)…also played Lacrosse…son of Jeff Johnson and Becca Burgess.

Mason Laramie, P/K, 6-2, 210, Schaumburg, Ill. (Schaumburg HS)

Notes: standout kicker for Schaumburg High School…played for head coach Mark Stilling…was a perfect 29-of-29 on extra points and made his only field goal attempt from 43 yards…recorded 19 touchbacks on 31 kickoffs…averaged 40 yards on 22 punts with a long of 60 yards…son of Jill and Tony Laramie.

Kobe Lutjens, DL, 6-4, 200, Rock Valley, Iowa (Rock Valley HS)

Notes: standout for Rock Valley High School Nighthawks and head coach Cory Brandt…helped lead Nighthawks to 2A state title in 2016…three-year starter, who accumulated 102 receptions for 1,273 yards and 12 TDs on offense…had 85.5 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss in his career…named third team all-state as a senior and earned Mr. Weight Room honor…also named first team all-district for three straight years…member of National Honor Society…son of Glen and Jodi Lutjens.

Sam Newell, DB, 6-1, 175, Chetek, Wis. (Chetek/Weyerhaeuser HS)

Notes: Starred at Chetek/Weyerhaeuser HS as a wide receiver and defensive back for head coach Bill Knickerbocker…named to the second team on the Heart O’ The North Offense at wide receiver and second team Heart O’ The North Defense at defensive back…also named honorable mention All-Northwest at wide out… in 11 games, accumulated 30 receptions for 767 yards and 11 TDs on offense…recorded 46 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery as a defensive back…son of Paul and Sandy Newell.

Jake O’Byrne, OL, 6-3, 250, Belle Fourche, S.D. (Belle Fourche HS)

Notes: standout offensive lineman at Belle Fourche High School…played for head coach Scott Slotten for the Broncs…named All-Black Hills Conference offensive lineman and a Class 11B All-State offensive lineman…did not allow any sacks this past season…also participated in basketball and track…son of Jim and Rhonda O’Bryne.

Giovanni Purpura, RB, 6-1, 180, McHenry, Ill. (McHenry West HS)

Notes: standout running at McHenry West for head coach Nate Zunkel…accumulated 151 carries for 1,021 yards and 13 TDs with 19 receptions for 361 yards and three TDs, including one on a kickoff return…played key role in helping lead McHenry West to the playoffs for the first time since 2007…named to honorable mention All-State in 2016 and FVC All-Conference in both 2015 and 2016…named Northwest Herald All-Area first team at running back…also ran track for the Warriors, earning FVC All-Conference honors in 2015 and 2016…son of Joseph Purpura and Kelly Hensley.

Thuro Reisdorfer, RB, 6-1, 200, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sioux Falls Washington)

Notes: starter for Sioux Falls Washington, which finished 12-0 and won the SD AAA State Championship in 2016…also member of 2015 AAA state championship team…played for head coach Chad Stadem…earned All-City honors…had 42 receptions for 998 yards, 18 TDs and 1,400 all-purpose yards at WHS…also had two kickoff returns for TDs…named MVP for track and field…son of Chris and Kelly Reisdorfer.

Parker Schulz, LB, 6-0, 191, Watertown, S.D. (Watertown HS)

Notes: standout linebacker at Watertown High School for head coach John Hodorf…three-year starter…led team in tackles in each of his final two seasons with the Arrows…as senior had 85 tackles, including 28 solo stops, two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Arrows…two-time defensive MVP…earned 2017 Champion of Arrows honor…named All-ESD. SD AAA All-State and Academic All-State in 2017…also ran track for the Arrows…son of Jody and Judy Schulz.

Adam Sheffield, OL, 6-4, 310, San Jose, Calif. (DeAnza College)

Notes: Transfer from DeAnza College… earned three varsity letters in football and two in basketball at Branham High School in San Jose…named first-team All-State as a senior…selected first-team All-Conference as a senior and second-team All-Conference as a junior…named first-team All-State by CalHi Sports and first-team All-NorCal by California Golden Preps as a senior…also named first-team California Central Coast Section by NorCal Preps…selected as a team captain as a senior in high school…high school coach was Justin Halas…son of Gary and Nancy Sheffield.

Ben Sokup, TE, 6-5, 210, Altoona, Wis. (Regis High School)

Notes: Standout tight end and defensive end for Regis High School and head coach Bryant Brenner… named All-Cloverbelt Conference, All-City, All-Northwest Wisconsin…hauled in 13 receptions for 185 yards and two TDs…had 32 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, fumble recovery for TD, interception and blocked a field goal… son of Mike and Mary Sokup.

Austen Steger, TE, 6-4, 240, Brownsville, Wisc. (Mayville HS)

Notes: Standout tight end at Mayville High School for head coach Tom Noennig…recorded 59 tackles…had 190 yards receiving and three TDs…honorable mention All-Conference…named second team All-Conference as a senior…son of Micheal and Jacqueline Steger

Chuck Walsh, OL, 6-7, 330, Elmhurst, Ill. (York Community HS)

Notes: standout lineman on the York Community High School…played for head coach Matt Momken…also played rugby and participated in track and field…son of Jeff and Cindy Walsh.

Jackson Wright, OT, 6-5, 265, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa (Sergeant Bluff-Luton HS)

Notes: standout offensive and defensive lineman at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School for head coach Justin Smith…part of Warriors team that set 27 team offensive records over past two seasons…three-year letter winner named first team all-city, all-district, second team INA All-State and All-Northwest Iowa as a senior…during junior season was first team INA All-State selection and first team All-Northwest Iowa as well as first team offense on Sioux City Journal All-Metro Team…Iowa Preps all-state honoree, Elite All-State team third team and 3A district honorable mention…played basketball and ran track and field…named all-conference and all district honorable mention in basketball…son of Ann and Jeff Wright.

Taj Wyatt, DL, 6-3, 250, Avon, Ohio (Avon HS)

Notes: standout on Avon High School Eagles squad and head coach Mike Elder…recorded 15 tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles…on offense had seven carries for 34 yards and a TD…son of Peace Gboney and Marvin Wyatt.

SOCCER

SIOUX FALLS – Continuing to build University of Sioux Falls Soccer program, head coach Brittany Goosen announced the addition of seven student-athletes on Wednesday. February 1 marked the first day soccer and football student-athletes could formally sign a letter of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers.

“This is an exciting recruiting class for USF Soccer,” Goosen said. “Each one of the incoming players is going to drive our program forward both on and off the field. This year we were able to really focus in on the specific needs that our team has and each one of these girls will play a specific role for us next year.”

Goosen welcomes Kori Fink (Harrisburg, S.D.), Kassidy Graber (Lindstrom, Minn.), Morgan Lovato (Las Vegas, Nev.), Lindsey Power (Lindstrom, Minn.), Claire Radatz (Forest Lake, Minn.), Olivia Valdez (Broomfield, Colo.), and DeLynne Zevenberge (Sioux Falls, S.D.) to the USF Soccer program as the base of her 2017 recruiting class.

“They all bring something unique to our program,” Goosen said of her seven signees, “and will help us continue to define who we are as a program. They are all very athletic and skilled soccer players that will be able to compete in our very athletic league, yet still fit into our style of play here at USF. We expect each of them to come in a push our current players and create a competitive environment that will help us make some major improvements as a program this coming season.”

Kori Fink, a 5-foot-4 defender, joins the Cougars after playing two years at Nebraska Wesleyan. As a defender for the Prairie Wolves, Fink saw action in 36 games with 21 starts on the NWU back line. The Harrisburg, S.D. native scored twice as a freshman and added four assists as a sophomore for eight career points. A 2015 graduate of Harrisburg High School, Fink was a varsity letterwinner for five years and she helped the Tigers to the 2012 South Dakota state championship. Fina played for the Dakota Alliance soccer club and was a member of the National Honor Society in high school. Kori is the daughter of Rick and Belinda Fink.

Kassidy Graber, a 5-foot-9 midfielder out of Lindstrom, Minn., joins the Cougars. In her senior season at Chisago Lakes High School, Graber scored five goals and tallied three assists. In her junior season, she scored twice and assisted on six other goals. An efficient passer in the midfield, Graber led her team in connected passes in her last two years for the Wildcats. Graber is a member of the honor roll at Chisago Lakes HS and she participated in numerous community service activities. A planned biology/business major at USF, Kassidy is the daughter of Tracy and Randy Power and is joined as a 2017 USF Soccer signee by her sister Lindsey.

Morgan Lovato, a 5-foot-10 defender from Las Vegas, Nev., will bolster the Cougar back line that has cut its goals allowed total in half during Goosen’s two years at the helm. Lovato played multiple positions for the Heat FC in the Elite Clubs National League as well as showcasing her athleticism on the track for Foothill High School, where she qualified for the track regional championships. Lovato is a member of the FHS honor roll and National Honors Art Society, and she plans to study pre-chiropractic science with a major in biology at USF. She volunteers with the children’s ministry at her church and assists in various Las Vegas 5k races. Morgan is the daughter of David and Christina Lovato.

Lindsey Power, a 5-foot-5 defender from Lindstrom, Minn., is set to join the Cougars after a standout career at Chisago Lakes High School. Power was named the Mississippi 8 MVP twice while playing both center/attacking mid and center back for the Wildcats. She is a two-time all-conference recipient and three-time academic all-conference honoree. As a junior she scored two goals and added four assists while playing as a center/attacking midfielder, then as a senior her production didn’t’ falter despite a move to her center back role, where she scored three times and assisted on three more tallies. Power is a member of the national honor society and active member in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and she plans on majoring in biology/pre-med at USF. Lindsey is the daughter of Randy and Tracy Power, and she is joined in the 2017 USF Soccer recruiting class by her sister Kassidy.

Claire Radatz, a 4-foot-11 forward from Forest Lake, Minn., enters her career at USF after an impressive run at North Lakes Academy. Radatz earned six varsity letters, playing for the top Huskies squad since seventh grade. She was named to the Twin Cities Athletic Conference all-league team in each of the past four seasons and she received second team All-State recognition as a senior. Combining for 39 goals in her final two seasons, Radatz ranked top-15 in the state of Minnesota as a junior with 19 goals and she tallied 20 scores as a senior, placing her in the top-10 of the state. She was team MVP in 2016 and conference player of the year runner-up the same season. Radatz played for the Sporting Kansas City St. Croix Academy club. Claire is the daughter of Joe and Cindy Radatz.

Olivia Valdez, a 5-foot-7 forward from Broomfield, Colo., will join the USF Soccer program after completing her senior season at Broomfield High School this spring. In her time with the Eagles, Valdez helped her squad to a runner-up finish in the 5A Colorado State tournament. She also earned a runner-up finish in the Future Business Leaders of America state competition, and she frequently volunteers both with special needs students and school programs to help incoming freshmen adapt to high school. Olivia played for the club team FC Boulder and she is the daughter of Mari Valdez and Jason Valdez.

DeLynne Zevenbergen, a 5-foot-5 goalkeeper out of Sioux Falls, is coming off an All-State selection in her senior season at Sioux Falls Christian High School. Most recently, Zevenbergen posted 137 saves as a senior and comparable numbers as a junior with 119 stops. She is a four-year letterwinner for the Crusaders and she has two all-state appointments, earning second-team honors as a junior and a first-team appointment as a senior. Zevenbergen, who played for the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club, was named to the National Christian School Athletic Association super region team as a goalkeeper. She plans on majoring in nursing at USF and she has been a member of the National Honor Society and an academic all-state honoree. DeLynne is the daughter of Chad and Jan Zevenbergen.