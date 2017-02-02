Winterfest Of Wheels Fundraiser Supports Cure Kids Cancer

by Sarah Blakely

This weekend, the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be taken over by hundreds of cars, motorcycles, and more from the past 100 years.

Winterfest of Wheels takes over the Convention Center Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. Karen Leisinger, one of the organizers of WoW, says there will be things for everyone to enjoy- men, women, boys and girls. There will be vehicles on display from people all across the region who are generously displaying their treasures for all to see. Although guests will not be allowed to touch all the vehicles, pictures are great too! There will even be a “Ditch Your Man” room for the ladies who aren’t as interested in cars, where guests can shop, get massages, and more. This year, Leisinger says WoW is honoring local law enforcement and fire crews as well as raising money for Cure Kids Cancer, which is something they do every year. Plus, all the money donated to Cure Kids Cancer stays local to help children battling diseases here.

A full schedule and list of events for Winterfest of Wheels can be found here.