3 Homicide Investigations In Rapid City In New Year

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Just a few weeks into the new year, Rapid City police are busy investigating three homicides in the community of about 71,000.

Even with the violence, Police Chief Karl Jegeris says residents of Rapid City are safe. Jegeris says of the three homicides, two involved people known to each other, while the third was store clerk allegedly stabbed by two teens.

Jegeris says a common thread in recent crime across the state is the increased use of methamphetamine. The chief says a more assertive approach is needed to combat methamphetamine.

Jegeris wants to “get back to using incarceration as a primary tool for repeat meth users.”