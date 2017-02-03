Benefits Administration Specialist

Sanford Health

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

The Benefits Specialist will conduct benefits administration activities and processes and will follow all Human Resources Operations policies and procedures to ensure effective client support. Research, analyze, and resolve benefit issues or inquiries escalated by Employee Service Center. Support Supervisor of Benefits Administration in developing and delivering group benefit overview sessions and maintain all benefit summaries, booklets, and forms. Work with vendors to identify employees without beneficiary designations and follow up as required. Work with benefit vendors to plan, administer, and resolve copayments, claim submission issues, etc. Create and submit reports on relevant benefits metrics including eligibility and claims. Provide audit support to ensure accurate enrollments and contributions. Assist with updating benefit policies and SPDs for the enterprise. Conduct survey of Sanford staff when appropriate regarding their benefit decisions and choices. Assist with benefit communications prior, during, and after open enrollment to ensure smooth process. Advise Employee Service Center employees as needed in handling complex transactions related to benefits. Support open enrollment processes. Ability to deliver high quality customer service consistently in a professional manner. Ability to follow strict policy guidelines. Strong customer service focus. Strong interpersonal and listening skills. Ability to handle multiple customer requests in a timely manner. Effective prioritization, follow-up skills and the ability to escalate issues when necessary. Attention to detail (particularly with entering data). Ability to follow standard operating procedures. General organizational skills. General analytical and problem solving skills. Strong communication skills. Ability to deal with ambiguity. Flexibility to accommodate staff scheduling changes. Ability to handle confidential and sensitive information.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business or related discipline required. 1-3 years experience in employee benefits.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

Link to Job Posting:

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/benefits-administration-specialist-shared-services/497E486AC105499A95B4BB6505B5B2BE/job/