Billion Auto – Part Time Auto Detailer

Billion Automotive

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers.

Part Time Automotive Detailers WANTED! We are seeking someone to work around 10-15 hours per work, including every other Saturday.

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team in Part Time Automotive Detailer positions!

No experience is necessary.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE and FLEXIBLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES to all part time employees.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s license

• Good Communication Skills

• Efficient

• Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

Apply at our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-automotive-detailer-sioux-falls-sd/view/1418