Defense Must Improve For SDSU Women

Jacks host NDSU for share of top spot in Summit

by Mark Ovenden

The SDSU women hadn’t lost in 2017 before last Saturday in Omaha when a banked last-second “3” beat them 83-82. But a win Thursday night and they are back in a tie for first with USD before hosting the Coyotes Saturday. However it’s his team’s defense that head coach Aaron Johnston wants to see improve after giving up 16 3-points and 83 points.