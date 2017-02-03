Go Red For Women Day

by KDLT Staff

Throughout February the American Heart Association is promoting living a heart-healthy lifestyle. Today is Go Red For Women Day, which encourages people to wear red to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke kill one woman every 80 seconds. Dr. Kelly Steffen, a cardiologist with Sanford Health says it’s important that women know that their warning signs for heart disease may be different than men. Steffen says those symptoms aren’t always the classic sharp chest pain that people often associate with heart disease. She says women might instead experience lightheadedness or shortness of breath.

Chrissy Meyer from the American Heart Association says it’s important that women don’t wait until the problem gets worse and should always consult their doctor immediately if they experience irregular symptoms. Meyer says the American Heart Association has made women’s heart health a priority by making sure equipment is made with women in mind and funding studies that include women.

Today the American Heart Association will be participating in Downtown Sioux Falls’ First Friday at El Riad Shrine. They’ll be holding a “Know Your Numbers” event for the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the event they’ll be offering heart and vascular screenings for $25 and a Heart Health Profile for $15. A complimentary lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

For more information about the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Day and their event downtown, watch the video above or click here.