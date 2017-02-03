Herd Start Homestand With Loss

Doremus has goal and assist in Stampede loss

by Mark Ovenden

Sioux Falls, SD—A slow first period was the difference Thursday night as the Sioux Falls Stampede fell 5-2 to the Dubuque Fighting Saints before 4,519 fans at the PREMIER Center. Dubuque scored three times in the first period before the Stampede rallied to outshoot the Fighting Saints 32-15 in the final two periods, but couldn’t get the break they needed to tie the game. Jack Doremus and Will Garin scored for the Herd while Jeremy Swayman stopped 36 shots as the Herd fell to 16-18-4 on the season.

The Herd were hoping to slow down the Saints early in the game, but it was Dubuque that found the back of the net first when Colin Theisen netted the first of his three goals at 7:10. Theisen tallied the power play goal when he took the puck at the right point and slapped the puck right under the Stampede crossbar to make it a 1-0 game. It looked like it might stay that way, but things got a bit crazy in the final two minutes of the period. Once again on the power play, Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi weaved his way through Stampede defenders before kicking the puck to his stick inside the left circle and wristed a shot past the glove side of Swayman. The Saints were don’t yet thought they added another goal just 32 seconds later by Theisen on a backhand shot to take a 3-0 lead. The Herd got on the board with just five seconds left when Justin Wells found Jack Doremus at the top of the right circle and Doremus blasted a shot just under the crossbar for his 15th of the season. Dubuque outshot Sioux Falls 16-6 in the period.

Dubuque added to their lead in the second, scoring at 9:53 when Theisen completed the hat trick taking a pass in the slot from Cole Guttman and beating Swayman under the left pad to make it a 4-1 game. Sioux Falls picked up their play from there, outshooting the Saints 14-7 in the period. They pulled back within in two goals with 1:01 left in the period when Doremus spun around behind the net and sent a pass to the edge of the left circle for Will Garin who one-timed the puck into the back of the net to make it a 4-2 game at the end of two periods.

Sioux Falls kept pushing and pushing in the third period, but could not get the lucky bounce they needed. Swayman was pulled in the final two minutes for an extra attacker and the Herd had several good chances to score, but the puck was either stopped by Dubuque goaltender Evan Fear or would trickle just wide of the goal. Sioux Falls outshot the Saints 18-8 in the period, but Austin Rueschhoff would seal it with an empty net goal in the final seconds to make it a 5-2 final.

Sioux Falls outshot Dubuque 38-32 on the night, but finished 0-for-2 on the power play while the Fighting Saints were 2-for-2.