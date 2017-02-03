HR Compensation Admin. Analyst

Sanford Health

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Provides support in design, implementation and administration of base salary, incentives, sales and executive compensation in healthcare organizations. Conducting preliminary job analysis, job evaluations and salary reviews. Monitoring effectiveness of existing compensation practices and procedures and recommending plan revisions to compete with market trends. Assisting in compiling, preparing and presenting compensation data to senior management. Keeping apprised of federal, state and local compensation laws and regulations to ensure organizational compliance.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in HR, Business, Accounting or related field.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

Link to Job Posting:

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/hr-compensation-admin-analyst-human-resources/851F7CDA59DD4455A455A5A7B0C4A621/job/