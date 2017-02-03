Initiated Measure 22 Repealed

Governor Daugaard Signs Repeal Bill Of Ethics Overhaul

by Jack Eble

Governor Dennis Daugaard signed House Bill 1069 Thursday, repealing Initiated Measure 22.

The ethics overhaul was passed by South Dakota voters in November.

The decision by the governor comes one day after the Senate passed the repeal bill with 27 in support and eight opposed.

Supporters of the repeal say there were pieces of Initiated Measure 22 that were unconstitutional.

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd said they are now looking for alternative solutions that address the same concerns Initiated Measure 22 intended to tackle.

“We’re trying to do anything but ignore what they’ve asked us to consider,” said Senator Curd.

Curd also said approaching each concern, separately, will benefit voters.

“We’re going to get to hear their voices and interests in each specific area. They did not have that luxury with Initiated Measure 22. It was an all-or-none, take it or leave it package,” said Curd.

For those who wanted Initiated Measure 22, such as Represent Us South Dakota’s Doug Kronaizl, said they believe the legislature is downplaying the importance of the election process.

“I do think it sets a pretty bad precedent that legislators or the governor can say, well, the voters just didn’t know what they were voting for and then use that as some sort of justification to come in and repeal the whole lot,” said Kronaizl.

The focus for supporters of the measure turns to the future.

Opponents of the repeal still want to see important issues addressed by lawmaker, such as stronger campaign finance limits, increased reporting requirements and expanding the definition of lobbying.

Kronaizl said, however, there is still a sense of uncertainty for Initiated Measure 22 voters.

“My fear is that a lot of things will get lost in the process and that a lot of these laws that might come out of it end up being a little bit weaker or watered down versions of what the voters asked for,” said Kronaizl.

Thursday was the deadline for any individual bills and joint resolutions to be submitted.

There are several bills submitted that will address a Government Accountability Task Force and lobbying provisions.

Governor Dennis Daugaard is expected to discuss his decision to sign the Initiated Measure 22 repeal bill on Friday.