The Market Wins Back To Back Downtown Burger Battles

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. wraps up another record-breaking Downtown Burger Battle with the announcement of the winning restaurant. The Market at 196 E 6th Street won in 4 of 5 rating categories with its White Buffalo burger.

The winning burger featured locally sourced fresh ground Bison topped with sharp white cheddar, white truffle aioli, caramelized onion garlic, honey smoked bacon and radish microgreens, all on a grilled potato bun. Fans will be able to to order the winning burger on a special monthly feature menu at The Market, coming soon.

In total, a record 2,470 burgers were sold/votes cast between the seven participating restaurants in 2017. This number shatters previous years: 2,310 sold in 2016 with eight participating restaurants, 1,127 sold in 2015 with six participating restaurants, and 1,616 sold in 2014 with seven participating restaurants.

The Market sold a whopping 922 burgers with a final score of 24.086 out of 25, improving on their 2016 winning score of 24.516. Previous winners also include Skelly’s in 2015 and JL Beers in 2014.

Participating restaurants also included: Crave, JL Beers, Wiley’s Tavern, Phillips Avenue Diner, ODE To Food & Drinks, and Five Guys.