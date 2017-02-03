Multiple Vehicle Accident On W. 12th Street

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – SFPD officers and SFFR responded to a Multiple Vehicle Accident in the area of W. 12th Street/S. Lyons Avenue this morning. The accident was found to involve five vehicles with minor injuries sustained.

The Highway Patrol was requested to assist with traffic control on Interstate 29 at the North bound off-ramp at W. 12th Street. The investigation revealed that a vehicle had been traveling westbound on W. 12th Street from the area of N. Westport where the vehicle was reportedly swerving back and forth across the westbound traffic lanes.

As the vehicle continued westbound it first struck another westbound vehicle in the area of the 3000 block of W. 12th Street, continued westbound crossing into the intersection of N. Lyons Avenue where the vehicle swerved southwest traveling into the oncoming Eastbound traffic lanes impacting three other eastbound vehicles. The driver of that vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and as a result it was discovered that the driver had been suffering from a diabetic reaction.

The driver received a citation for being an unlicensed driver.